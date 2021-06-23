My Turn: With ARPA funding, it’s time to address homelessness in NH

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in early March, most Americans were focused on vaccinations, remote schooling and getting back to work. However, this major domestic package, commonly referred to as ARPA, also included an important infusion of funding to states and localities in order to address broader systemic economic issues. It aims to rebuild from the pandemic by addressing inequity, inequity in access to infrastructure, inequity in accessing services, and inequity in opportunity. And for New Hampshire, there is no greater systemic inequity than homelessness.