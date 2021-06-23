Letter: Greater educational choices

Greater educational choice will improve educational outcomes and save taxpayers money. The New Hampshire legislature is in final negotiations on the state budget that would create Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs), which give lower-income families the option of choosing the school that best fits their child’s needs. An Education Freedom Account (EFA) is a government-approved savings account to be used for authorized educational expenses only. Parents who earn below 300% of the federal poverty level ($79,500 for a family of four) could apply. If approved, a family would have its state per-pupil education grant deposited into the EFA instead of sent to the district school. Families could then use these funds to pay for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition, tutoring, special education services, textbooks and more.