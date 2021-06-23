Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarence, NY

Girls lacrosse team posts split in final two contests

clarencebee.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence’s girls lacrosse team turned in a solid performance at both ends of the field in its regular-season finale against Eden on June 15 to earn an 11-8 win and erase the bitter taste of a tough setback at rival Lancaster’s hands one day earlier. A plethora of penalties made it tough to get into any kind of flow, with […]

www.clarencebee.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Sports
City
Clarence, NY
City
Lancaster, NY
Lancaster, NY
Sports
City
Eden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Madison, IADaily Gate City

FMHS girls settle for split

Fort Madison High School’s softball team had to settle for a split with Washington Monday night, overcoming a small deficit in the first game to win 8-4 but giving up a four-run seventh and losing 5-2 at Hoskins Field. Fort Madison falls to 3-7 in the Southeast Conference, 6-11 overall...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Tigers girls track team wins final meet of season

The Summit High School varsity girls track and field team concluded their season Friday, June 18, with a victory in the 13-school Joe Shields Invitational at West Grand High School in Kremmling. The Tigers were led to the victory by Emily Koetteritz’s win in the 100-meter hurdles (17.6 seconds) and...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

GJ girls lacrosse team advances to state semifinals

The Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team extended its hot streak to a record level Saturday. For the first time in school history, the red-hot, undefeated Tigers are in the Final Four. Grand Junction (11-0) powered into Monday’s Class 4A state semifinals with a methodical 14-10 victory over Northfield...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Final statewide goals leaders for 2021

The 2021 girls lacrosse season, one that was welcomed with open arms and delivered on all accounts after the 2020 season was lost to the coronavirus pandemic, is over. And now, it’s time to salute the best of the best. All this week, we’ll be unveiling the top 100 statistical...
Carlsbad, CACoast News

Avilla leads Carlsbad girls’ lacrosse team to new heights

CARLSBAD — Lighting quick reflexes are a prerequisite for a lacrosse goalie. It’s one of many reasons Carlsbad High School incoming senior Aubrie Avilla is one of the top girls’ lacrosse players in the county. Avilla capped a brilliant season in the net to help lead the Lancers to their first-ever CIF championship game appearance on June 5.
Danville, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Outt named girls lacrosse Player of the Year

Danville girls lacrosse coach Carlene Klena didn’t want to understate the importance of senior Olivia Outt to the 2021 squad. “She made the team,” Klena said. Throughout the season it seemed that Outt provided whatever the Ironmen needed — a leadership presence for the many first-year players on the team; a defensive stopper; a consistent winner of draw controls; and a dominant goal scorer.
Rosemount, MNhometownsource.com

Crimson girls lacrosse falls to Rosemount in state quarters

For Maple Grove girls lacrosse, the state tournament is familiar ground. Having now won five consecutive section 8A titles, the Crimson seemingly have a timeshare residence in the class A state quarterfinals. This year, Maple Grove had a first-round date with the third-seeded Rosemount Irish on June 16 at Stillwater Area High School, but couldn’t keep up with the South Suburban powerhouse, falling 12-5.
Lancaster, NYclarencebee.com

Boys lacrosse takes down Lancaster in finale

Extra time to prepare for Lancaster, thanks to the rescheduling of Saturday’s regular-season finale due to Clarence’s prom on the originally scheduled date, proved to be invaluable for the Red Devils as they were able to defeat their league rivals by a 16-10 count to enter the playoffs sporting a 9-3 overall record. Clarence jumped out to a quick 3-0 […]
Seekonk, MAreportertoday.com

Seekonk High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse

The team played its first season in the South Coast Conference and finished 5th out of seven teams with a 3-5 conference record, before bowing out in the first round of the MIAA Tournament by a score of 18-10 to Archbishop Williams. The Warriors were led by junior Captain Camryn Loomis, who finished with 47 goals and four assists, followed by junior Asst. Captain Cate Bergstrand with 9 goals and 21 assists. Both Loomis and Bergstrand were named to the SCC All-Star Team, while junior Cecelia Neary and freshman Laela Cabral DaSilva earned Honorable Mention, and freshman Porshia Dias won the Sportsmanship Award. The SCC also named Seekonk as the overall Team Sportsmanship Award winner. Dawn Loomis served as Head Coach and was assisted by Matt Lafond in this inaugural Varsity season. The Warriors had previously played one club season in 2019, recording a record of 8-2-1.
Mountain Lakes, NJNew Jersey Herald

Lacrosse: Final Morris/Sussex girls and boys Top 10 rankings

Mountain Lakes retained its position at the pinnacle of boys lacrosse, both in Morris County and Group 1. Chatham joined the Lakers, knocking off perennial power Delbarton to reach the Morris County Tournament final, then earning its first Group 3 title and a spot in the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions. The Green Wave reached a stormy NJSIAA Non-Public A final.
Hanover, MACape Cod Chronicle

Monomoy Girls Lacrosse Falls At Hanover In South Sectional

HANOVER – The Monomoy girls lacrosse team knew there was a chance it might run into a juggernaut. That is often the reality for Cape Cod high school teams when they cross the canal to play an off-Cape team come playoff time. No. 9 Monomoy suffered a 21-6 loss to...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Gloucester boys and girls lacrosse land two NEC All-Stars

The Northeastern Conference named its best of the best in the sport of lacrosse with its conference All-Star teams, and both the Gloucester boys and girls saw a pair of players named to the team. On the boys side, juniors P.J. Zappa and Robbie Schuster were named to the NEC...
Andover, MNhometownsource.com

Girls Lacrosse: Andover closes season in state quarterfinals

Andover girls lacrosse wrapped up its historic season in the state quarterfinals June 14, as top-seeded and eventual state champion Prior Lake defeated the Huskies 17-7. Sara Kaiser, Claire Nelson and Caitlyn Klein each scored two goals and Mallory Eldien scored once for the Huskies. It was the first-ever state...