New Orleans, LA

Metros sending the most people to New Orleans

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Pedro Szekely // flickr

Metros sending the most people to New Orleans

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to New Orleans using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to New Orleans from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#50. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 153 (#26 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from New Orleans to Montgomery: 29 (#129 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 124 to New Orleans
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 155 (#25 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from New Orleans to Des Moines: 26 (#134 most common destination from New Orleans)

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 158 (#82 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from New Orleans to Charlotte: 271 (#32 most common destination from New Orleans)

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 178 (#12 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from New Orleans to Elizabethtown: 28 (#132 most common destination from New Orleans)

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#46. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Mobile in 2014-2018: 186 (#19 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from New Orleans to Mobile: 325 (#27 most common destination from New Orleans)

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#45. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from McAllen in 2014-2018: 187 (#15 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from New Orleans to McAllen: 28 (#132 most common destination from New Orleans)
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#44. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Durham in 2014-2018: 188 (#35 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from New Orleans to Durham: 33 (#124 most common destination from New Orleans)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Portland in 2014-2018: 198 (#70 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from New Orleans to Portland: 183 (#44 most common destination from New Orleans)
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 199 (#30 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from New Orleans to Jacksonville: 129 (#54 most common destination from New Orleans)
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#41. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Naples in 2014-2018: 203 (#17 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from New Orleans to Naples: 0 (#238 most common destination from New Orleans)
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#40. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 218 (#25 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from New Orleans to Little Rock: 44 (#106 most common destination from New Orleans)
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Daphne in 2014-2018: 226 (#7 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from New Orleans to Daphne: 42 (#109 most common destination from New Orleans)
Public Domain

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Seattle in 2014-2018: 230 (#91 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from New Orleans to Seattle: 252 (#35 most common destination from New Orleans)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 237 (#107 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from New Orleans to Philadelphia: 328 (#26 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Boston in 2014-2018: 237 (#85 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from New Orleans to Boston: 503 (#16 most common destination from New Orleans)
Pixabay

#35. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Austin in 2014-2018: 238 (#60 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from New Orleans to Austin: 280 (#30 most common destination from New Orleans)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 243 (#71 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from New Orleans to Baltimore: 125 (#57 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#33. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 254 (#3 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Migration from New Orleans to Hattiesburg: 706 (#12 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Columbus in 2014-2018: 263 (#48 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from New Orleans to Columbus: 190 (#42 most common destination from New Orleans)
Canva

#31. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Monroe in 2014-2018: 263 (#7 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from New Orleans to Monroe: 655 (#13 most common destination from New Orleans)
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 270 (#28 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from New Orleans to Pensacola: 257 (#34 most common destination from New Orleans)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Nashville in 2014-2018: 272 (#47 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from New Orleans to Nashville: 427 (#21 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#28. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Akron in 2014-2018: 293 (#14 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from New Orleans to Akron: 28 (#132 most common destination from New Orleans)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 300 (#69 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from New Orleans to San Francisco: 285 (#28 most common destination from New Orleans)
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#26. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Lake Charles in 2014-2018: 308 (#5 most common destination from Lake Charles)
- Migration from New Orleans to Lake Charles: 188 (#43 most common destination from New Orleans)
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#25. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Flint in 2014-2018: 311 (#8 most common destination from Flint)
- Migration from New Orleans to Flint: 69 (#84 most common destination from New Orleans)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Orlando in 2014-2018: 364 (#48 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from New Orleans to Orlando: 250 (#36 most common destination from New Orleans)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Detroit in 2014-2018: 365 (#54 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from New Orleans to Detroit: 250 (#36 most common destination from New Orleans)
Pixabay

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 394 (#41 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from New Orleans to San Antonio: 358 (#23 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#21. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 398 (#46 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from New Orleans to Virginia Beach: 268 (#33 most common destination from New Orleans)
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#20. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Alexandria in 2014-2018: 400 (#2 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Migration from New Orleans to Alexandria: 601 (#14 most common destination from New Orleans)
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#19. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Memphis in 2014-2018: 414 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from New Orleans to Memphis: 482 (#17 most common destination from New Orleans)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Denver in 2014-2018: 457 (#44 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from New Orleans to Denver: 566 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Miami in 2014-2018: 459 (#63 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from New Orleans to Miami: 334 (#24 most common destination from New Orleans)
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#16. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Jackson in 2014-2018: 461 (#8 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from New Orleans to Jackson: 462 (#19 most common destination from New Orleans)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Chicago in 2014-2018: 519 (#96 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from New Orleans to Chicago: 441 (#20 most common destination from New Orleans)
M Floyd // Flickr

#14. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 533 (#12 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from New Orleans to Birmingham: 220 (#39 most common destination from New Orleans)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from San Diego in 2014-2018: 651 (#46 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from New Orleans to San Diego: 220 (#39 most common destination from New Orleans)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 673 (#3 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from New Orleans to Shreveport: 464 (#18 most common destination from New Orleans)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 733 (#68 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from New Orleans to Los Angeles: 837 (#11 most common destination from New Orleans)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Washington in 2014-2018: 742 (#67 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from New Orleans to Washington: 1,149 (#7 most common destination from New Orleans)
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#9. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 786 (#3 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from New Orleans to Gulfport: 1,645 (#5 most common destination from New Orleans)
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Houma in 2014-2018: 843 (#1 most common destination from Houma)
- Migration from New Orleans to Houma: 1,326 (#6 most common destination from New Orleans)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from New York in 2014-2018: 1,186 (#77 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from New Orleans to New York: 848 (#10 most common destination from New Orleans)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,203 (#36 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from New Orleans to Atlanta: 1,060 (#8 most common destination from New Orleans)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,326 (#29 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from New Orleans to Dallas: 1,008 (#9 most common destination from New Orleans)
Richard David Ramsey // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hammond, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Hammond in 2014-2018: 1,341 (#2 most common destination from Hammond)
- Migration from New Orleans to Hammond: 3,631 (#2 most common destination from New Orleans)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#3. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 1,606 (#1 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from New Orleans to Lafayette: 1,657 (#4 most common destination from New Orleans)
skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,929 (#14 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from New Orleans to Houston: 3,065 (#3 most common destination from New Orleans)
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#1. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 4,108 (#1 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from New Orleans to Baton Rouge: 6,720 (#1 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 2,612 to Baton Rouge
