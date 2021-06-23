Metros sending the most people to Mobile
Metros sending the most people to MobileStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Mobile using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Mobile from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 41 (#52 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Mobile to Manhattan: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 41 to Mobile
#49. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Savannah in 2014-2018: 42 (#86 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Mobile to Savannah: 17 (#86 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 25 to Mobile
#48. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 44 (#74 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Mobile to Bakersfield: 85 (#32 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 41 to Bakersfield
#47. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 45 (#128 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Mobile to Oklahoma City: 8 (#104 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 37 to Mobile
#46. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 45 (#166 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Mobile to Pittsburgh: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 26 to Mobile
#45. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 45 (#90 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Mobile to Grand Rapids: 42 (#49 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 3 to Mobile
#44. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 46 (#26 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Mobile to Goldsboro: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile
#43. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 47 (#43 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Mobile to Lafayette: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 47 to Mobile
#42. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Stockton in 2014-2018: 50 (#56 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Mobile to Stockton: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 50 to Mobile
#41. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Austin in 2014-2018: 52 (#155 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Mobile to Austin: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile
#40. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 52 (#41 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Mobile to Iowa City: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile
#39. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Ogden in 2014-2018: 52 (#71 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Mobile to Ogden: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile
#38. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Tampa in 2014-2018: 54 (#187 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Mobile to Tampa: 43 (#47 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 11 to Mobile
#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Tucson in 2014-2018: 55 (#115 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Mobile to Tucson: 22 (#75 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 33 to Mobile
#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 56 (#133 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Mobile to Colorado Springs: 1 (#122 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 55 to Mobile
#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 56 (#140 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Mobile to Jacksonville: 21 (#77 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 35 to Mobile
#34. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 58 (#52 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Mobile to Corpus Christi: 8 (#104 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 50 to Mobile
#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 61 (#145 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Mobile to San Francisco: 38 (#54 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 23 to Mobile
#32. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 62 (#128 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Mobile to Cincinnati: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 62 to Mobile
#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Boston in 2014-2018: 63 (#162 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Mobile to Boston: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 63 to Mobile
#30. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 63 (#57 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Mobile to Gainesville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 63 to Mobile
#29. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 65 (#114 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Mobile to Cleveland: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile
#28. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Nashville in 2014-2018: 68 (#128 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Mobile to Nashville: 226 (#17 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 158 to Nashville
#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Dallas in 2014-2018: 75 (#207 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Mobile to Dallas: 328 (#12 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 253 to Dallas
#26. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Florence in 2014-2018: 77 (#13 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Mobile to Florence: 31 (#66 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile
#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Miami in 2014-2018: 81 (#176 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Mobile to Miami: 169 (#20 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 88 to Miami
#24. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 84 (#66 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Mobile to Jacksonville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 84 to Mobile
#23. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 85 (#30 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Mobile to Hinesville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 85 to Mobile
#22. Cleveland, TN Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 87 (#10 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Mobile to Cleveland: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 68 to Mobile
#21. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 95 (#76 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Mobile to Louisville/Jefferson County: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 95 to Mobile
#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 95 (#178 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Mobile to Phoenix: 16 (#89 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 79 to Mobile
#19. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Crestview in 2014-2018: 101 (#41 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Mobile to Crestview: 126 (#27 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 25 to Crestview
#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Seattle in 2014-2018: 111 (#148 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Mobile to Seattle: 36 (#58 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 75 to Mobile
#17. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Auburn in 2014-2018: 144 (#14 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Mobile to Auburn: 388 (#10 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 244 to Auburn
#16. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 161 (#9 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Migration from Mobile to Hattiesburg: 116 (#28 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 45 to Mobile
#15. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Dothan in 2014-2018: 163 (#6 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Mobile to Dothan: 30 (#68 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 133 to Mobile
#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from New York in 2014-2018: 190 (#184 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Mobile to New York: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 190 to Mobile
#13. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 190 (#7 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Mobile to Tuscaloosa: 342 (#11 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 152 to Tuscaloosa
#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 223 (#38 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Mobile to Fayetteville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 223 to Mobile
#11. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Columbus in 2014-2018: 232 (#18 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Mobile to Columbus: 21 (#77 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 211 to Mobile
#10. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 312 (#24 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Mobile to Pensacola: 282 (#13 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 30 to Mobile
#9. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 325 (#27 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Mobile to New Orleans: 186 (#19 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 139 to Mobile
#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Houston in 2014-2018: 328 (#84 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Mobile to Houston: 280 (#14 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 48 to Mobile
#7. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 334 (#18 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Mobile to Birmingham: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 940 to Birmingham
#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Washington in 2014-2018: 474 (#93 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Mobile to Washington: 47 (#45 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 427 to Mobile
#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 474 (#82 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Mobile to Atlanta: 416 (#9 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 58 to Mobile
#4. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 521 (#5 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Mobile to Montgomery: 503 (#6 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 18 to Mobile
#3. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 632 (#6 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Mobile to Huntsville: 449 (#7 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 183 to Mobile
#2. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 640 (#5 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Mobile to Gulfport: 674 (#4 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 34 to Gulfport
#1. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile from Daphne in 2014-2018: 1,041 (#1 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Mobile to Daphne: 1,507 (#1 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 466 to Daphne