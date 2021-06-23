Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Metros sending the most people to Mobile

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KY6Sa_0acsxTA500
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Mobile

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Mobile using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Mobile from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLjLP_0acsxTA500
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 41 (#52 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Mobile to Manhattan: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 41 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHgAL_0acsxTA500
Pixabay

#49. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Savannah in 2014-2018: 42 (#86 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Mobile to Savannah: 17 (#86 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 25 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sv9Eb_0acsxTA500
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#48. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 44 (#74 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Mobile to Bakersfield: 85 (#32 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 41 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR4cQ_0acsxTA500
Wikimedia

#47. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 45 (#128 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Mobile to Oklahoma City: 8 (#104 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 37 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZy0D_0acsxTA500
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#46. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 45 (#166 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

- Migration from Mobile to Pittsburgh: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 26 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157W5B_0acsxTA500
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 45 (#90 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Mobile to Grand Rapids: 42 (#49 most common destination from Mobile)

- Net migration: 3 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4WO8_0acsxTA500
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#44. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 46 (#26 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Mobile to Goldsboro: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsqLw_0acsxTA500
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#43. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 47 (#43 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Mobile to Lafayette: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 47 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbzy7_0acsxTA500
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#42. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Stockton in 2014-2018: 50 (#56 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Mobile to Stockton: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 50 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf8lv_0acsxTA500
Pixabay

#41. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Austin in 2014-2018: 52 (#155 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Mobile to Austin: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oks4P_0acsxTA500
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 52 (#41 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Mobile to Iowa City: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crDqG_0acsxTA500
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Ogden in 2014-2018: 52 (#71 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Mobile to Ogden: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 52 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRwi2_0acsxTA500
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#38. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Tampa in 2014-2018: 54 (#187 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Mobile to Tampa: 43 (#47 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 11 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sylRG_0acsxTA500
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Tucson in 2014-2018: 55 (#115 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Mobile to Tucson: 22 (#75 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 33 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R7sG_0acsxTA500
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 56 (#133 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Mobile to Colorado Springs: 1 (#122 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 55 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USTzH_0acsxTA500
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 56 (#140 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Mobile to Jacksonville: 21 (#77 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 35 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hH0xC_0acsxTA500
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#34. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 58 (#52 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Mobile to Corpus Christi: 8 (#104 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 50 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fgUm_0acsxTA500
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 61 (#145 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Mobile to San Francisco: 38 (#54 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 23 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCKHi_0acsxTA500
Canva

#32. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 62 (#128 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Mobile to Cincinnati: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 62 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVR55_0acsxTA500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Boston in 2014-2018: 63 (#162 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Mobile to Boston: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 63 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEvLi_0acsxTA500
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#30. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 63 (#57 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Mobile to Gainesville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 63 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCfH8_0acsxTA500
Canva

#29. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 65 (#114 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Mobile to Cleveland: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPK1X_0acsxTA500
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Nashville in 2014-2018: 68 (#128 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Mobile to Nashville: 226 (#17 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 158 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwThT_0acsxTA500
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Dallas in 2014-2018: 75 (#207 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Mobile to Dallas: 328 (#12 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 253 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzGjU_0acsxTA500
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Florence in 2014-2018: 77 (#13 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Mobile to Florence: 31 (#66 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 46 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEWMD_0acsxTA500
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Miami in 2014-2018: 81 (#176 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Mobile to Miami: 169 (#20 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 88 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoZSY_0acsxTA500
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 84 (#66 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Mobile to Jacksonville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 84 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7BzF_0acsxTA500
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#23. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 85 (#30 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Mobile to Hinesville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 85 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud5EX_0acsxTA500
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#22. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 87 (#10 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Mobile to Cleveland: 19 (#81 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 68 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajOfe_0acsxTA500
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#21. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 95 (#76 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Mobile to Louisville/Jefferson County: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 95 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZb8X_0acsxTA500
DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 95 (#178 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Mobile to Phoenix: 16 (#89 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 79 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn6Yi_0acsxTA500
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#19. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Crestview in 2014-2018: 101 (#41 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Mobile to Crestview: 126 (#27 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 25 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPpve_0acsxTA500
Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Seattle in 2014-2018: 111 (#148 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Mobile to Seattle: 36 (#58 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 75 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuBqx_0acsxTA500
Library of Congress

#17. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Auburn in 2014-2018: 144 (#14 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Mobile to Auburn: 388 (#10 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 244 to Auburn https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yY35Z_0acsxTA500
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#16. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 161 (#9 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Migration from Mobile to Hattiesburg: 116 (#28 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 45 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMz1u_0acsxTA500
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Dothan in 2014-2018: 163 (#6 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Mobile to Dothan: 30 (#68 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 133 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZUYM_0acsxTA500
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from New York in 2014-2018: 190 (#184 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Mobile to New York: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 190 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd1WK_0acsxTA500
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#13. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 190 (#7 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Mobile to Tuscaloosa: 342 (#11 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 152 to Tuscaloosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3eZx_0acsxTA500
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 223 (#38 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Mobile to Fayetteville: 0 (#147 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 223 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUdHZ_0acsxTA500
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Columbus in 2014-2018: 232 (#18 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Mobile to Columbus: 21 (#77 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 211 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoFbN_0acsxTA500
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 312 (#24 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Mobile to Pensacola: 282 (#13 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 30 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqjeu_0acsxTA500
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#9. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 325 (#27 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Mobile to New Orleans: 186 (#19 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 139 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUsr9_0acsxTA500
skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Houston in 2014-2018: 328 (#84 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Mobile to Houston: 280 (#14 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 48 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBgWX_0acsxTA500
M Floyd // Flickr

#7. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 334 (#18 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Mobile to Birmingham: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 940 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8mnB_0acsxTA500
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Washington in 2014-2018: 474 (#93 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Mobile to Washington: 47 (#45 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 427 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmknP_0acsxTA500
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 474 (#82 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Mobile to Atlanta: 416 (#9 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 58 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrurH_0acsxTA500
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#4. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 521 (#5 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Mobile to Montgomery: 503 (#6 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 18 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nV3KS_0acsxTA500
Pixabay

#3. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 632 (#6 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Mobile to Huntsville: 449 (#7 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 183 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X46sn_0acsxTA500
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#2. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 640 (#5 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Mobile to Gulfport: 674 (#4 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 34 to Gulfport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZeih_0acsxTA500
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile from Daphne in 2014-2018: 1,041 (#1 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Mobile to Daphne: 1,507 (#1 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 466 to Daphne
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Seattle#Mobile Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Ga Metro Area Migration#Bakersfield Wikimedia#Mobile Lps 1#Stockton Lodi#Mobile Billwhittaker#Mobile Scott Catron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

AT&T restores mobility, U-verse services in metro Detroit after outage

AT&T customers across metro Detroit should have regained mobility and U-verse services after outages Saturday. Service was impacted by flooding in the area, but service for mobility and U-verse customers was restored by 4 p.m. Saturday, according to AT&T. "Our teams continue to work as quickly as possible on restoring...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...