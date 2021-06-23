Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Austin

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Pixabay

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Wikimedia

#50. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 465 (#14 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Austin to Oklahoma City: 547 (#30 most common destination from Austin)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#49. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Orlando in 2014-2018: 469 (#35 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Austin to Orlando: 646 (#24 most common destination from Austin)
Charles Henry // Flickr

#48. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 476 (#5 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Austin to Amarillo: 178 (#75 most common destination from Austin)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#47. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Detroit in 2014-2018: 481 (#43 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Austin to Detroit: 252 (#56 most common destination from Austin)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Victoria, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Victoria in 2014-2018: 493 (#2 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from Austin to Victoria: 352 (#42 most common destination from Austin)
Max Pixel

#45. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 504 (#20 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Austin to Milwaukee: 100 (#104 most common destination from Austin)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 505 (#16 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Austin to Salt Lake City: 369 (#37 most common destination from Austin)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Portland in 2014-2018: 505 (#32 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Austin to Portland: 912 (#17 most common destination from Austin)
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#42. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Midland in 2014-2018: 511 (#5 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Austin to Midland: 172 (#77 most common destination from Austin)
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#41. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 511 (#27 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Austin to Jacksonville: 173 (#76 most common destination from Austin)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#40. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 518 (#23 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Austin to Urban Honolulu: 84 (#116 most common destination from Austin)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Nashville in 2014-2018: 519 (#20 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Austin to Nashville: 741 (#20 most common destination from Austin)
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#38. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 549 (#8 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Austin to Little Rock: 238 (#60 most common destination from Austin)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 570 (#31 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Austin to St. Louis: 254 (#54 most common destination from Austin)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Madison in 2014-2018: 592 (#10 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Austin to Madison: 123 (#95 most common destination from Austin)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 600 (#55 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Austin to Philadelphia: 652 (#23 most common destination from Austin)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#34. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 652 (#34 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Austin to Minneapolis: 359 (#39 most common destination from Austin)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#33. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 665 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Austin to Baltimore: 532 (#31 most common destination from Austin)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 678 (#17 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Austin to Colorado Springs: 297 (#48 most common destination from Austin)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#31. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 691 (#2 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Migration from Austin to San Angelo: 555 (#28 most common destination from Austin)
AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Laredo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Laredo in 2014-2018: 708 (#2 most common destination from Laredo)
- Migration from Austin to Laredo: 255 (#53 most common destination from Austin)
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#29. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Tucson in 2014-2018: 778 (#7 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Austin to Tucson: 52 (#155 most common destination from Austin)
Public Domain

#28. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 781 (#6 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Austin to Brownsville: 449 (#33 most common destination from Austin)
Public Domain

#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 806 (#4 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Austin to Beaumont: 600 (#26 most common destination from Austin)
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 846 (#6 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Austin to Albuquerque: 109 (#100 most common destination from Austin)
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#25. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from McAllen in 2014-2018: 922 (#5 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Austin to McAllen: 922 (#16 most common destination from Austin)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Riverside in 2014-2018: 927 (#24 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Austin to Riverside: 232 (#62 most common destination from Austin)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Boston in 2014-2018: 982 (#31 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Austin to Boston: 308 (#46 most common destination from Austin)
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 982 (#3 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Austin to Lubbock: 746 (#19 most common destination from Austin)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from San Diego in 2014-2018: 995 (#30 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Austin to San Diego: 550 (#29 most common destination from Austin)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,037 (#44 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Austin to Atlanta: 969 (#14 most common destination from Austin)
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#19. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Abilene in 2014-2018: 1,057 (#2 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Austin to Abilene: 348 (#43 most common destination from Austin)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,129 (#31 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Austin to Miami: 695 (#22 most common destination from Austin)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,139 (#17 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Austin to Denver: 1,728 (#6 most common destination from Austin)
Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,179 (#29 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Austin to Seattle: 1,500 (#9 most common destination from Austin)
Lpret // Wikicommons

#15. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Waco in 2014-2018: 1,218 (#3 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Austin to Waco: 1,508 (#8 most common destination from Austin)
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,263 (#18 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Austin to San Jose: 731 (#21 most common destination from Austin)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,446 (#23 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Austin to Phoenix: 1,266 (#13 most common destination from Austin)
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from El Paso in 2014-2018: 1,447 (#5 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Austin to El Paso: 571 (#27 most common destination from Austin)
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#11. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from College Station in 2014-2018: 1,561 (#4 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Austin to College Station: 2,474 (#5 most common destination from Austin)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,619 (#26 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Austin to San Francisco: 818 (#18 most common destination from Austin)
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#9. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 1,728 (#3 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Austin to Corpus Christi: 1,522 (#7 most common destination from Austin)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,853 (#32 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Austin to Washington: 959 (#15 most common destination from Austin)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,033 (#38 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Austin to Chicago: 1,332 (#12 most common destination from Austin)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#6. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Killeen in 2014-2018: 3,028 (#2 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Austin to Killeen: 4,300 (#4 most common destination from Austin)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 3,378 (#20 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Austin to Los Angeles: 1,414 (#10 most common destination from Austin)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from New York in 2014-2018: 3,870 (#31 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Austin to New York: 1,408 (#11 most common destination from Austin)
Pixabay

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 10,161 (#1 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Austin to San Antonio: 8,427 (#3 most common destination from Austin)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Dallas in 2014-2018: 11,902 (#2 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Austin to Dallas: 9,227 (#2 most common destination from Austin)
skeeze // Pixabay

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin from Houston in 2014-2018: 13,931 (#2 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Austin to Houston: 9,483 (#1 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 4,448 to Austin
