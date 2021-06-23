Cancel
N.H. considers regulations for sidewalk delivery robots

By David Brooks
Concord Monitor
 11 days ago

HB 116 is a such bill that would regulate how ground-based delivery robots would be allowed to operate in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wouldn’t be the first state to invite delivery robots to our sidewalks. Last week in Austin, Texas, Southside Flying Pizza began employing a small fleet of Refraction AI’s REV-1 delivery robots. These robots operate autonomously and bring pizza to customers around the city. The machines weigh 150 pounds and are described as being “about the same size as a person on a bike.” They can go up to 15 miles per hour and operate in bike lanes rather than on sidewalks.

granitegeek.concordmonitor.com
