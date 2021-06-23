Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Off to the horizon she goes

By Kaitlin Lembo
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 11 days ago

For the past three years, Kaitlin Lembo has been a valued member of our newspapers. As an intern, she earned our industry’s coveted New York Press Association Award for her coverage of the arts. She accomplished this while still a senior at the University of Albany. She repeated that feat earning a second NYPA Award in March. We say goodbye to her this week, and wish her well.

My dearest Spots,

This is the last issue of The Spotlight and The Spot 518 I will be involved in. While I’m seeing this paper for the last time with my name on the bottom, the journey is one that will continue for the rest of my career.

I walked into Spotlight as an intern when I was 22 years old. I was in my last semester of journalism school at UAlbany; I was shy, still unsure of my skills and extremely nervous, but I was ready to prove myself. I quickly did, and for those who allowed me the honor of writing the first stories of my professional career, thank you for your trust.

The past three-plus years of full-time employment at Spotlight have been a dream. I walked in barely an adult and I’m walking out now at 26 — an award winner on multiple fronts and with all the confidence in the world that despite my love for Spotlight, it’s time to move on.

Spotlight has only enriched my love of journalism and the written word. The ability to grow my skills here and nurture my talent has been a privilege. Perhaps what I take away most is the innate love of music; while I’ve always loved music more than many, I’ve fallen in love with the art of creation and with art, in general. Being on the journey and watching people chase their dreams is humbling, exciting and such an utter honor. For those who have allowed me to run with them, thank you. I can’t thank you enough.

To my coworkers, the seven people who remain here and the ones who departed before now, you will forever be family. Thank you for everything, both personal and professional. Despite the stress, unplanned weekend work days and absolute madness churning out a paper can bring, we continue to produce magic and I’m so honored to have been enveloped by your acceptance so quickly. During the worst pandemic in a century, coming to the seven of you each day gave a little bit of normalcy and when my family didn’t understand the stress of pandemic journalism, you all did. My heart feels so full knowing I can count on you for anything and everything, always.

To my two replacements, you will move mountains. I’m so honored you’re carrying the torch and I’m so excited to see what magic you work while you’re here.

To our faithful readers, thank you for allowing me into your world for the past almost four years. Thank you for clapping for my achievements and, more importantly, holding me accountable so I became a better person. Even during the worst post office mishaps, editorial snafus and delivery sagas, I never had to think about whether or not I wanted to be here. I believe in this paper with every fiber of my heart and that will never change.

Journalism is not for everyone, but as I lie my head on the pillow each night, the decision I made one day at Hudson Valley Community College remains one I haven’t a single regret.

Thank you. I will see you soon. Keep being the community you are; there’s no place else I would have rather spent this time.

All my love,

Kaitlin

P.S. In fact, no. Forget Kaitlin. Call me Katie, because we are friends. It’s time to let Kaitlin rest.

Community Policy
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
664
Followers
555
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Madness#The University Of Albany#Nypa Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Music
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Spotlight News

Pokémon still going, pandemic-time perks remain for now

During the height of the pandemic, Pokémon Go provided a fun escape from lockdowns and quarantines, but this appeal was in itself a challenge. Niantic, the game’s developer, couldn’t encourage players to go out and interact with one another when a virus was spreading rapidly, so they had to adapt the game and alter its features.
Wilton, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Archery range is first of its kind managed by New York State

WILTON — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the opening of the Saratoga Sand Plains Archery Range. The public archery range, formally known as Parcel 45 Wildlife Management Area, is the first of its kind in New York State and will provide a unique recreational opportunity for both novice and expert bow hunters and archers.
ComputersPosted by
Spotlight News

Grant supports the dual design of resource-friendly machine learning algorithms and learning-driven wireless networks

TROY — Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing the ways in which we live, work, and spend our free time, from the smart devices in our homes to the tasks our phones can carry out. This transformation is being made possible by a surge in data and computing power that can help machine learning algorithms not only perform device-specific tasks, but also help them gain intelligence or knowledge over time.