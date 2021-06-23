Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
Metros sending the most people to Myrtle BeachStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Myrtle Beach using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Myrtle Beach from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia
#50. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from California in 2014-2018: 95 (#17 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to California: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 95 to Myrtle Beach
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Champaign in 2014-2018: 96 (#34 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Champaign: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 96 to Myrtle Beach
Daniel Case // Wikicommons
#48. Kingston, NY Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Kingston in 2014-2018: 113 (#7 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Kingston: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 113 to Myrtle Beach
Public Domain
#47. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Parkersburg in 2014-2018: 113 (#4 most common destination from Parkersburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Parkersburg: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 113 to Myrtle Beach
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Scranton in 2014-2018: 113 (#32 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 20 (#107 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 93 to Myrtle Beach
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Detroit in 2014-2018: 113 (#110 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Detroit: 82 (#49 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 31 to Myrtle Beach
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Morgantown, WV Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Morgantown in 2014-2018: 115 (#9 most common destination from Morgantown)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Morgantown: 85 (#47 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 30 to Myrtle Beach
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Orlando in 2014-2018: 120 (#106 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Orlando: 101 (#40 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Myrtle Beach
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 130 (#48 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Clarksville: 21 (#103 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 109 to Myrtle Beach
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#41. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 146 (#178 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Los Angeles: 53 (#70 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 93 to Myrtle Beach
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#40. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 149 (#33 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Harrisburg: 5 (#148 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Chicago in 2014-2018: 150 (#182 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Chicago: 38 (#89 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 112 to Myrtle Beach
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Huntington in 2014-2018: 156 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Huntington: 138 (#31 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 18 to Myrtle Beach
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Memphis in 2014-2018: 157 (#59 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Memphis: 12 (#127 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 145 to Myrtle Beach
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Allentown in 2014-2018: 161 (#36 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Allentown: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 161 to Myrtle Beach
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#35. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from New Haven in 2014-2018: 161 (#34 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to New Haven: 15 (#121 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 146 to Myrtle Beach
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#34. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 162 (#71 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 188 (#20 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 163 (#14 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Bloomington: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 163 to Myrtle Beach
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia
#32. Burlington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Burlington in 2014-2018: 176 (#8 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Burlington: 86 (#46 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 90 to Myrtle Beach
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 178 (#11 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lynchburg: 42 (#84 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 136 to Myrtle Beach
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Worcester in 2014-2018: 183 (#33 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Worcester: 11 (#130 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 172 to Myrtle Beach
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#29. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Albany in 2014-2018: 200 (#35 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Albany: 224 (#14 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 24 to Albany
spablab // Flickr
#28. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Providence in 2014-2018: 215 (#38 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Providence: 87 (#45 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 128 to Myrtle Beach
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 222 (#80 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Virginia Beach: 20 (#107 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 202 to Myrtle Beach
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbus in 2014-2018: 233 (#50 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbus: 52 (#71 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 181 to Myrtle Beach
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Florence, SC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Florence in 2014-2018: 239 (#8 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Florence: 189 (#19 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 50 to Myrtle Beach
Canva
#24. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 258 (#45 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Cincinnati: 58 (#66 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 200 to Myrtle Beach
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#23. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 284 (#27 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Fayetteville: 240 (#13 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 44 to Myrtle Beach
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hickory in 2014-2018: 312 (#6 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hickory: 164 (#26 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 148 to Myrtle Beach
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#21. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Richmond in 2014-2018: 313 (#27 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Richmond: 215 (#16 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#20. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hartford in 2014-2018: 329 (#22 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hartford: 71 (#57 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 258 to Myrtle Beach
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#19. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 349 (#44 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pittsburgh: 175 (#24 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Boston in 2014-2018: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Boston: 186 (#21 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock
#17. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Norwich in 2014-2018: 366 (#8 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Norwich: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 366 to Myrtle Beach
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 371 (#94 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Atlanta: 1,062 (#3 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 691 to Atlanta
tweber1// Wikimedia
#15. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Winston in 2014-2018: 394 (#7 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Winston: 242 (#12 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 152 to Myrtle Beach
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 397 (#10 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greensboro: 95 (#43 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 302 to Myrtle Beach
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#13. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Durham in 2014-2018: 403 (#20 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Durham: 175 (#24 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 228 to Myrtle Beach
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 455 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 112 (#38 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 343 to Myrtle Beach
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#11. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbia in 2014-2018: 504 (#11 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbia: 1,566 (#2 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 1,062 to Columbia
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Miami in 2014-2018: 518 (#55 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Miami: 74 (#55 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 444 to Myrtle Beach
Famartin // Wikicommons
#9. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 567 (#35 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Baltimore: 176 (#23 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 391 to Myrtle Beach
f11photo // Shutterstock
#8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 621 (#50 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia: 135 (#33 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 486 to Myrtle Beach
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#7. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 730 (#16 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Raleigh: 552 (#7 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 178 to Myrtle Beach
Ken Lund // Flickr
#6. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charleston in 2014-2018: 740 (#10 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charleston: 653 (#6 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 87 to Myrtle Beach
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Washington in 2014-2018: 846 (#63 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Washington: 431 (#9 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 415 to Myrtle Beach
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,069 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greenville: 864 (#5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 205 to Myrtle Beach
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,836 (#11 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte: 889 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from New York in 2014-2018: 2,386 (#47 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to New York: 278 (#10 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 2,108 to Myrtle Beach
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#1. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 2,659 (#1 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington: 2,169 (#1 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 490 to Myrtle Beach