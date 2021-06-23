Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach

By Rob Powell
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQljn_0acsxPdB00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Myrtle Beach using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Myrtle Beach from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LLIl_0acsxPdB00
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#50. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from California in 2014-2018: 95 (#17 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to California: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

- Net migration: 95 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ih1eh_0acsxPdB00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Champaign in 2014-2018: 96 (#34 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Champaign: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

- Net migration: 96 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Sw6O_0acsxPdB00
Daniel Case // Wikicommons

#48. Kingston, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Kingston in 2014-2018: 113 (#7 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Kingston: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

- Net migration: 113 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqAn0_0acsxPdB00
Public Domain

#47. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Parkersburg in 2014-2018: 113 (#4 most common destination from Parkersburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Parkersburg: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

- Net migration: 113 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezCx5_0acsxPdB00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Scranton in 2014-2018: 113 (#32 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Scranton: 20 (#107 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

- Net migration: 93 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtErc_0acsxPdB00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Detroit in 2014-2018: 113 (#110 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Detroit: 82 (#49 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 31 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46w37I_0acsxPdB00
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Morgantown in 2014-2018: 115 (#9 most common destination from Morgantown)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Morgantown: 85 (#47 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 30 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoRQM_0acsxPdB00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Orlando in 2014-2018: 120 (#106 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Orlando: 101 (#40 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzBtp_0acsxPdB00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 130 (#48 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Clarksville: 21 (#103 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 109 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R94dH_0acsxPdB00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#41. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 146 (#178 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Los Angeles: 53 (#70 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 93 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjCdC_0acsxPdB00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#40. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 149 (#33 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Harrisburg: 5 (#148 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tF2Fo_0acsxPdB00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Chicago in 2014-2018: 150 (#182 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Chicago: 38 (#89 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 112 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bT39T_0acsxPdB00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Huntington in 2014-2018: 156 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Huntington: 138 (#31 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 18 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cCp3_0acsxPdB00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Memphis in 2014-2018: 157 (#59 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Memphis: 12 (#127 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 145 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjtlW_0acsxPdB00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Allentown in 2014-2018: 161 (#36 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Allentown: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 161 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3er4Kt_0acsxPdB00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#35. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from New Haven in 2014-2018: 161 (#34 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to New Haven: 15 (#121 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 146 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDT88_0acsxPdB00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#34. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 162 (#71 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 188 (#20 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Wedc_0acsxPdB00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 163 (#14 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Bloomington: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 163 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSHAs_0acsxPdB00
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#32. Burlington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Burlington in 2014-2018: 176 (#8 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Burlington: 86 (#46 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 90 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyjIU_0acsxPdB00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 178 (#11 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lynchburg: 42 (#84 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 136 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck3pg_0acsxPdB00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Worcester in 2014-2018: 183 (#33 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Worcester: 11 (#130 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 172 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kUNK_0acsxPdB00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#29. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Albany in 2014-2018: 200 (#35 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Albany: 224 (#14 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 24 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehWL5_0acsxPdB00
spablab // Flickr

#28. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Providence in 2014-2018: 215 (#38 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Providence: 87 (#45 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 128 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewTsi_0acsxPdB00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 222 (#80 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Virginia Beach: 20 (#107 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 202 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVgXf_0acsxPdB00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbus in 2014-2018: 233 (#50 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbus: 52 (#71 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 181 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvHBZ_0acsxPdB00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Florence, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Florence in 2014-2018: 239 (#8 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Florence: 189 (#19 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 50 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq45Z_0acsxPdB00
Canva

#24. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 258 (#45 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Cincinnati: 58 (#66 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 200 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47km1L_0acsxPdB00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#23. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 284 (#27 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Fayetteville: 240 (#13 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 44 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAgCp_0acsxPdB00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hickory in 2014-2018: 312 (#6 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hickory: 164 (#26 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 148 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot7oV_0acsxPdB00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#21. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Richmond in 2014-2018: 313 (#27 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Richmond: 215 (#16 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuYz9_0acsxPdB00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#20. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Hartford in 2014-2018: 329 (#22 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Hartford: 71 (#57 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 258 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyCbi_0acsxPdB00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#19. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 349 (#44 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pittsburgh: 175 (#24 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYh2V_0acsxPdB00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Boston in 2014-2018: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Boston: 186 (#21 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkZWx_0acsxPdB00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#17. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Norwich in 2014-2018: 366 (#8 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Norwich: 0 (#188 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 366 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPiH_0acsxPdB00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 371 (#94 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Atlanta: 1,062 (#3 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 691 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtPHQ_0acsxPdB00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#15. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Winston in 2014-2018: 394 (#7 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Winston: 242 (#12 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 152 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgg3Z_0acsxPdB00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#14. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 397 (#10 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greensboro: 95 (#43 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 302 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug8vY_0acsxPdB00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#13. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Durham in 2014-2018: 403 (#20 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Durham: 175 (#24 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 228 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMZxm_0acsxPdB00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 455 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville: 112 (#38 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 343 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLeod_0acsxPdB00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Columbia in 2014-2018: 504 (#11 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Columbia: 1,566 (#2 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 1,062 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUL9T_0acsxPdB00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Miami in 2014-2018: 518 (#55 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Miami: 74 (#55 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 444 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ew5mV_0acsxPdB00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#9. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 567 (#35 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Baltimore: 176 (#23 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 391 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZ4SD_0acsxPdB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 621 (#50 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia: 135 (#33 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 486 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRpMf_0acsxPdB00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 730 (#16 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Raleigh: 552 (#7 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 178 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9Af2_0acsxPdB00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charleston in 2014-2018: 740 (#10 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charleston: 653 (#6 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 87 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxPsv_0acsxPdB00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Washington in 2014-2018: 846 (#63 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Washington: 431 (#9 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 415 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCIwY_0acsxPdB00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,069 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Greenville: 864 (#5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 205 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMGAO_0acsxPdB00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,836 (#11 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte: 889 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfmdS_0acsxPdB00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from New York in 2014-2018: 2,386 (#47 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to New York: 278 (#10 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 2,108 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxv7C_0acsxPdB00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#1. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 2,659 (#1 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington: 2,169 (#1 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 490 to Myrtle Beach
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
