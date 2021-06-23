Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Veto HB 2

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 11 days ago

Gov. Sununu, there is no way that upending the freedom of speech and denying the realities of sexism and racism is OK, just to avoid vetoing HB 2. You vetoed a budget before. How is placing the government in between a woman and her doctor better for New Hampshire, better than doing without a new budget for a while?

www.concordmonitor.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Hb 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Letter: Gov. Sununu offers feeble excuses for not vetoing abortion ban

Governor Sununu claims to be pro-choice. So why is he supporting a budget bill in which the Republicans have inserted a nasty anti-choice provision? This proposed ban on abortions after 24 weeks does not include any allowance for rape, incest or a fatal fetal condition. Thus, if a pregnant woman...
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: Compromise

Several letters to the editor have suggested that the Republicans will not compromise with the Democrats on spending issues so the Democrats should go it alone. My take is the Democrat’s idea of compromise is that the Republican must accept the plans unaltered without any discussion or alteration. Basically, my way or the highway! Although the Dems did win by a very small majority, does that mean the minority has no say? Worse, the Democrats spending program is spreading our money around like there is an endless amount. Free money is very enticing, but who is going to pay for it. It is our money that the politicians are spending, and sooner or later, we, our children, and our grandchildren will have to pay for that spending. Should we not be concerned as much about government spending as our own personal finances?
U.S. PoliticsLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Letter response was inappropriate

On June 10, a letter to the editor my wife and I submitted was printed in the Journal Star ("Putting right over party"), expressing our appreciation that Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon had voted to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: Not our New Hampshire, Sununu must veto budget

To the Editor: The following are some of the parts of the budget proposed by Republicans and headed to Gov. Chris Sununu for his signature:. The biggest voucher bill in the nation, providing state funds for private and religious schools through education vouchers that will increase property taxes by $60 million.
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Wolf Vetoes Election Bill

Governor Tom Wolf has officially vetoed an elections reform package. The largely Republican sponsored bill was panned by the Democrat Wolf as voter suppression. He cited the limiting mail-in ballots, capping early voting, and the reduced voter registration time period as reasons he vetoed. Wolf did concede that there were...
Politicsvtcng.com

Scott’s veto ignored voters’ will

The issue of local control was center-stage in a special legislative session last week. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed two bills dealing with municipal voting issues and the General Assembly reconvened to consider whether to overturn those vetoes. The citizens of Montpelier and Winooski voted overwhelmingly to change their charters to...
Politicsnh.gov

Governor Sununu Statement Regarding HB 567, Signs 14 Bills Into Law

Concord, NH – Today, after signing 14 bills into law, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement regarding HB 567, an act permitting certain military personnel, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics to apply for licensure as a nursing assistant:. “By codifying Emergency Order 78 into law, this bill provides yet...
PoliticsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Vetoes offer insight into character

Re: June 22 article, "Gov. Abbott vetoed 20 Texas bills. Here are some of them and his reasons." I looked at the list of bills that Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed. They give you a good idea of what kind of person he is, not very empathetic or compassionate. Leaving dogs...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

DeWine's should veto his veto

It seems like just yesterday we were singing his praises, "DeWine has earned a nod for his steady leadership during the pandemic," Register, July 1, 2021. Then he went it did something that puts him in the doghouse, again. God bless America. Well, we still believe DeWine deserves credit for...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Maine Legislature votes on governor vetoes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the budget, the legislature is voting on a number of vetoes Wednesday by the governor, including LD 194. We’ve just received word Wednesday evening that LD 194 has failed in the Senate. The bill would stop businesses and other groups in which a...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to work Wednesday in an attempt to override several bills vetoed by the governor. The House and Senate are set to vote on at least two of Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes dealing with charter changes that would have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski. “We have the authority to do this. It really won’t take long, especially as we’ll be doing most of the work over Zoom. Let’s get it done once and for all,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County.
York County, PAwdac.com

PA Election Legislation Vetoed

HARRISBURG – With a stroke of his pen, Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed House Bill 1300 – the Voting Rights Protection Act – that would have mandated voter ID in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Wolf called it a voter suppression measure. Bill sponsor, York County Rep. Seth Grove responded to the veto saying after 10 hearings, the bill included initiatives supported by the majority of PA voters. A recent Franklin & Marshall College poll found 74% of those polled support voters’ having to show an ID and 81% in favor of signature verification. Wolf used his line-item veto to also eliminate $3.1 million in funding after Republican lawmakers claimed that it had been earmarked to create an election-auditing bureau under the state auditor general. Wolf had said there was no such agreement to use the money for such a bureau.
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

Gov. Ige’s intent to veto

On June 21, Gov. David Ige released a lengthy list of bills he intended to veto. The Hawai‘i Constitution requires him to issue that list, and provides that any bills not on the list will become law, with the governor’s signature or otherwise. The bills on the list included a...
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ruling puts NH on front lines of voting rights war

Jul. 4—New Hampshire has advanced to the front lines of the national battle over voting rights, after the state Supreme Court set aside as unconstitutional a law that Republican leaders pushed to more closely align voter registration and residency. The New Hampshire court's 4-0 ruling, which struck down the 2017...
PoliticsDaily Review

Bills vetoed, signed by governor

Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed Senate Bill 156, authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. The bill, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools. Edwards issued the following statement:
Politicsroselawgroupreporter.com

House scraps override of Ducey veto

It looks like Bruce Babbitt is going to remain the last Arizona governor to have a veto overridden, at least for the time being. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services he decided not to ask his chamber to override a measure vetoed last month by Gov. Doug Ducey making technical corrections in state statutes. That was one of 22 measures vetoed a month ago by the governor because he was unhappy with legislative progress on the budget.
Public HealthDaily Item

Wolf vetoes vaccine passport ban

Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed Senate Bill 618, anti-vaccination legislation that would limit medical providers and the public from having access to vital information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy. Wolf said “this harmful legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to future matters of public health...
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Watson: Override veto

Nationally, voting rights are under attack. Proposed legislation across the country would make it more difficult for people to vote. Just as a couple of examples, since March 2021, there have been 86 bills introduced across 29 states that would require voting IDs and 25 bills introduced across 14 states that would limit access to early voting.
PoliticsLaw.com

Unexpected Vetoes Disappoint Bill Supporters

Supporters of two bills that sailed through the Legislature this year to bolster civics education and help expunge juvenile arrest records were left puzzled after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bipartisan measures Tuesday. The bills did not receive a single “no” vote when heard in committees or on the House...