Letter: The impact of future laws

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 11 days ago

As we finally celebrate June 19th and the ending of slavery in the United States, we need to be very aware of how laws we put in place affect everyone in our state. Gov. Sununu should not sign this current budget with all the amendments that have been added. I...

www.concordmonitor.com
Congress & CourtsReading Eagle

Letter: Area lawmaker has power to reform redistricting law

The state Senate is about to recess for the summer, but Sen. David Argall has one other piece of business to do before he does. As chairman of the State Government Committee, Argall has the power — some even say obligation — to vote the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (SB222) out of committee and send it to the Senate floor for a vote.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Can state government enact retroactive laws?

I am a Republican and served as a Charlotte County commissioner from November 1984 to November 1988 and did not run for reelection. Dr. Paul Monroe, who was chairman at the time, suggested we establish impact fees that would affect new homes being built in the county. We were one of the first to establish this fee.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

ACS officials discuss impact of new law regarding critical race theory

Officials with Athens City Schools are in the process of learning what will and won’t be allowed under a new law intended to ban a controversial viewpoint from being taught in schools. During the Athens City School Board’s monthly meeting on June 14, Board Member Johnny Coffman asked Director of...
Energy IndustryPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Language in law on solar is too restrictive

Moreau Town Board, I believe the language in the draft solar law banning solar arrays on prime soil is overly restrictive and its sole purpose is to ban solar arrays from being placed anywhere in the agricultural district. Upstate New York has a longstanding tradition of affording farmers the freedom...
Seattle, WAchinookobserver.com

Letter: 'Profound respect for the past' is key to the future

The article by Bill Dietrich that your newspaper published concerning the name of our state includes several unnecessary snide and obnoxious comments. As we approach the 245th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we find our nation, its history, and its founding under continuous assault by radical fanatics holding a vicious and deliberately divisive agenda. Remarkably prescient words of wisdom written during the 19th Century by the French scholar Ernest Renan are relevant to what is occurring today: “The most fatal error is to believe that one serves ones country by calumniating those who founded it. All ages of a nation are pages of the self-same book. The true men of progress are those who profess as their starting point a profound respect for the past. All that we do, all that we are, is the outcome of ages of labor.”
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

Letter: 'For the People Act' must become law

The League of Women Voters strongly supports the “For the People Act” (S1), a comprehensive proposal to enhance public participation in the nation’s elections and minimize the influence of big money in politics. We urge the United States Senate to pass it. To restore our faith that those we elect...
EconomyThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Don’t rewrite federal law to hurt independent contractors

There is an issue in Congress that isn’t well known but could impact many thousands of workers in New Hampshire. It is an effort to change the federal worker classification using what is known as the “ABC test.”. The ABC test was implemented in California as an attempt to protect...
LawThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Abortion law needs to be corrected

Thirty-nine of the 50 states have schizophrenic abortion laws. While they prosecute anyone who takes the life of a pregnant woman with two counts of murder or manslaughter, they permit the pregnant woman to pay someone to take the life of her unborn baby. If a baby in the mother’s...
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Democrats attack Idaho law

Well, one more time the Democrat Party attempts to feather its nest at the expense of the American people and Idaho law. Idaho is a “right-to-work” state by law. The Democrats in Congress are attempting to override the will of all Idaho citizens by passing a far-reaching piece of legislation known as the PRO Act.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MassLive.com

Let the Supreme Court decide on state voting laws (Letters)

Regarding the letter to the editor, “McConnell roadblocks embarrassing,” July 1. Page C8, the author makes two incendiary subjective statements without any evidence, facts or examples. First, “I am quite certain that McConnell’s racist bent is what prompted him....” I know when liberals want to nuke an argument, the race card is usually involved. Is the author implying that the fact that McConnell is against the “For the People Act” makes him a racist? Hell, even the Republican editorial board, in its June 25 editorial entitled “Voting fix needs full debate by all” said the legislation “as written, was quite the mess. It tried to do everything and then some...”.
Sallisaw, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

Legislators update chamber on new laws, future work

Local legislators, their representatives and city officials gave updates and discussed items they are working on as they addressed members of the Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon Wednesday. Speaking before the chamber were Leasha Case, representative for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Sen. Mark Allen, Rep. Jim Olsen and Sallisaw City...
Electionstelegraphherald.com

Letter: Voter ID laws not oppressive

In the June 18 and June 26 TH, there were cartoons implying that voting rights of Blacks are being suppressed or taken away. The issue with these cartoons, and thinking, is that they don’t make sense because there is no evidence. They are only a myth — a big lie — to use the Democrats’ language. According to national polls, over 60% of voters want ID, to eliminate mass mailing to everyone on the voting rolls (dead, moved, out of state, or duplicates) or to eliminate harvesting ballots as one way toward guaranteeing an honest election.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Don’t jeopardize students’ futures

I congratulate the Legislature on coming together for the well-being of the whole state of Alaska, from commercial fishermen worried about shutting fisheries to real estate agents who would not have been able to close sales, and everyone in between, state workers that would have had their jobs ended. Alaska doesn’t need this chaotic environment, especially on the heels of the pandemic — there has been enough chaos already.
EducationReason.com

Letter on ABA Proposal for "Diversifying" Law Schools

I thought I'd pass this along; you can also see the PDF:. Last month, the ABA's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar approved for Notice and Comment proposed revisions to Standards 205, 206, 303, 507, and 508 of the ABA Standards and Rules of Procedure for Approval of Law Schools. The revisions to Rule 206 would significantly alter the responsibilities of law schools to achieve "diverse" and "equitable" environments. In response to your solicitation of comments, we offer the following:
Income Taxozaukeepress.com

LETTER: Tax laws for the rich deprive business of needed customers

During the pandemic we all saw first-hand the importance of customers to business: no customers, no business. The fact is, customers create jobs and customers with money to spend are important beyond measure. Business doesn’t thrive in poor countries because people don’t have money to be customers. It’s that simple.
Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Question 3 should be law in Mass.

I volunteered to pass a voter referendum known as Question 3 in 2016, when I knocked on doors many weekend mornings and afternoons talking to voters and handing out literature to ensure that the eggs and other farm products sold in Massachusetts come from farms that treat animals humanely. Voters...
U.S. PoliticsHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Whatever happened to the rule of law?

As someone who was raised to believe in law and order, I am appalled at the lackadaisical manner that our government officials ignore the laws that they themselves pass! If they are not going to enforce our immigration or election laws, then perhaps they should be taken off “the books!
LawSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: The need to enforce gun laws

This newspaper ran an AP article on record numbers of gun sales being denied — 300,000 firearm purchases were denied. Everytown for Gun Safety and the AP both reported that 42% of these denials were felons. Those pushing for universal background checks look at these numbers as success, but the story has a very dark unreported side to it.
Virginia StateDaily News-Record

Localities Await Guidance On Future Of Va. Mask Law

With the clock ticking toward the end of Virginia’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, localities are awaiting guidance from the governor’s office on the future of a mask-prohibition law already on the books. “We are still going to have people more comfortable wearing [masks],” Rockingham County Sheriff...