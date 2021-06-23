Letter: The impact of future laws

The article by Bill Dietrich that your newspaper published concerning the name of our state includes several unnecessary snide and obnoxious comments. As we approach the 245th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we find our nation, its history, and its founding under continuous assault by radical fanatics holding a vicious and deliberately divisive agenda. Remarkably prescient words of wisdom written during the 19th Century by the French scholar Ernest Renan are relevant to what is occurring today: “The most fatal error is to believe that one serves ones country by calumniating those who founded it. All ages of a nation are pages of the self-same book. The true men of progress are those who profess as their starting point a profound respect for the past. All that we do, all that we are, is the outcome of ages of labor.”