Letter: The impact of future laws

Regarding the letter to the editor, “McConnell roadblocks embarrassing,” July 1. Page C8, the author makes two incendiary subjective statements without any evidence, facts or examples. First, “I am quite certain that McConnell’s racist bent is what prompted him....” I know when liberals want to nuke an argument, the race card is usually involved. Is the author implying that the fact that McConnell is against the “For the People Act” makes him a racist? Hell, even the Republican editorial board, in its June 25 editorial entitled “Voting fix needs full debate by all” said the legislation “as written, was quite the mess. It tried to do everything and then some...”.