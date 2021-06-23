Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Asheville

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ePgl_0acsxEAQ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kj7i4_0acsxEAQ00
Max Pixel

#50. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 102 (#73 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Asheville to Milwaukee: 21 (#99 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 81 to Asheville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hQ9m_0acsxEAQ00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#49. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 104 (#44 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Asheville to Lakeland: 25 (#88 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 79 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYfjm_0acsxEAQ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Denver in 2014-2018: 106 (#135 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Asheville to Denver: 115 (#34 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 9 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjEV9_0acsxEAQ00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 110 (#64 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Asheville to New Orleans: 19 (#105 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 91 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5vHx_0acsxEAQ00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Florence, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Florence in 2014-2018: 110 (#14 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Asheville to Florence: 35 (#73 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 75 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbXyL_0acsxEAQ00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#45. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 112 (#47 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Asheville to Augusta: 5 (#135 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 107 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5ZTB_0acsxEAQ00
spablab // Flickr

#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Providence in 2014-2018: 114 (#63 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Asheville to Providence: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PsYx_0acsxEAQ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 116 (#144 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Asheville to Philadelphia: 141 (#30 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 25 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NzkA_0acsxEAQ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Boston in 2014-2018: 117 (#126 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Asheville to Boston: 34 (#75 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 83 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rorrv_0acsxEAQ00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 119 (#165 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Asheville to Dallas: 134 (#31 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 15 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUafJ_0acsxEAQ00
Pixabay

#40. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 120 (#29 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Asheville to Huntsville: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 120 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLMAv_0acsxEAQ00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#39. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 128 (#14 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Migration from Asheville to Punta Gorda: 48 (#63 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 80 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOozX_0acsxEAQ00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 129 (#44 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Asheville to Cape Coral: 108 (#37 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 21 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0MiQ_0acsxEAQ00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#37. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 130 (#30 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Asheville to Port St. Lucie: 39 (#68 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 91 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Cn7V_0acsxEAQ00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 131 (#41 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Asheville to Syracuse: 35 (#73 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 96 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfqzr_0acsxEAQ00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 151 (#8 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Asheville to Johnson City: 166 (#24 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 15 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8E3A_0acsxEAQ00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 159 (#49 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Asheville to Pensacola: 154 (#27 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 5 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIlCa_0acsxEAQ00
Canva

#33. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 162 (#56 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Asheville to Cleveland: 37 (#71 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 125 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TG69Q_0acsxEAQ00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#32. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Sebastian in 2014-2018: 168 (#7 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Migration from Asheville to Sebastian: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 148 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnFEl_0acsxEAQ00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#31. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 173 (#11 most common destination from Spartanburg)
- Migration from Asheville to Spartanburg: 146 (#29 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 27 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJN3x_0acsxEAQ00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#30. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Naples in 2014-2018: 182 (#18 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Asheville to Naples: 15 (#112 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 167 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38l4w5_0acsxEAQ00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#29. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 183 (#7 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Asheville to Rocky Mount: 9 (#124 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 174 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmxdg_0acsxEAQ00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#28. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 190 (#47 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Asheville to Fayetteville: 304 (#10 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Qbui_0acsxEAQ00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#27. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 198 (#22 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Asheville to Palm Bay: 5 (#135 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 193 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHV77_0acsxEAQ00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#26. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from North Port in 2014-2018: 203 (#27 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Asheville to North Port: 33 (#76 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 170 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfa2w_0acsxEAQ00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Portland in 2014-2018: 217 (#65 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Asheville to Portland: 109 (#36 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 108 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRjpg_0acsxEAQ00
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#24. Burlington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Burlington in 2014-2018: 223 (#6 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Asheville to Burlington: 203 (#22 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 20 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aq7le_0acsxEAQ00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Austin in 2014-2018: 225 (#65 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Asheville to Austin: 25 (#88 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 200 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJJoI_0acsxEAQ00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 228 (#141 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Asheville to Los Angeles: 41 (#67 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 187 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9Bqy_0acsxEAQ00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#21. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 246 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 226 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVONw_0acsxEAQ00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 266 (#52 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Asheville to Jacksonville: 122 (#32 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 144 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yMMx_0acsxEAQ00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 303 (#9 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Asheville to Wilmington: 226 (#17 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 77 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24arS7_0acsxEAQ00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 334 (#127 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Asheville to Chicago: 220 (#18 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7IhI_0acsxEAQ00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#17. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Winston in 2014-2018: 334 (#12 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Asheville to Winston: 617 (#5 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 283 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtfcw_0acsxEAQ00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 346 (#52 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Asheville to Orlando: 102 (#40 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 244 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4kAX_0acsxEAQ00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#15. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 372 (#15 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Asheville to Greensboro: 240 (#16 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 132 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usjwS_0acsxEAQ00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Hickory in 2014-2018: 373 (#5 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Asheville to Hickory: 844 (#2 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 471 to Hickory https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3zOn_0acsxEAQ00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#13. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 389 (#7 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Asheville to Fort Collins: 77 (#49 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 312 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIcIX_0acsxEAQ00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 398 (#60 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Asheville to Tampa: 305 (#9 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 93 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zOJa_0acsxEAQ00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Washington in 2014-2018: 420 (#101 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Asheville to Washington: 154 (#27 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 266 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zVpO_0acsxEAQ00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Deltona in 2014-2018: 421 (#12 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Asheville to Deltona: 215 (#19 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 206 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXRry_0acsxEAQ00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#9. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 461 (#8 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Asheville to Myrtle Beach: 87 (#47 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 374 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zF79T_0acsxEAQ00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Miami in 2014-2018: 498 (#61 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Asheville to Miami: 67 (#53 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 431 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FmRA_0acsxEAQ00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Durham in 2014-2018: 547 (#15 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Asheville to Durham: 368 (#7 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 179 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaQqt_0acsxEAQ00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 570 (#68 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Asheville to Atlanta: 210 (#21 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 360 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAJk3_0acsxEAQ00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 580 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 639 (#4 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 59 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lbFN_0acsxEAQ00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from New York in 2014-2018: 604 (#110 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Asheville to New York: 260 (#14 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 344 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9mXY_0acsxEAQ00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#3. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 622 (#21 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Asheville to Raleigh: 818 (#3 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 196 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kq1td_0acsxEAQ00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#2. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 700 (#43 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Asheville to San Diego: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 700 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svjPQ_0acsxEAQ00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,366 (#16 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Asheville to Charlotte: 1,518 (#1 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 152 to Charlotte
