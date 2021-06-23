Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Metros sending the most people to AshevilleStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 102 (#73 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Asheville to Milwaukee: 21 (#99 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 81 to Asheville
#49. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 104 (#44 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Asheville to Lakeland: 25 (#88 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 79 to Asheville
#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Denver in 2014-2018: 106 (#135 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Asheville to Denver: 115 (#34 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 9 to Denver
#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 110 (#64 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Asheville to New Orleans: 19 (#105 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 91 to Asheville
#46. Florence, SC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Florence in 2014-2018: 110 (#14 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Asheville to Florence: 35 (#73 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 75 to Asheville
#45. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 112 (#47 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Asheville to Augusta: 5 (#135 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 107 to Asheville
#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Providence in 2014-2018: 114 (#63 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Asheville to Providence: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Asheville
#43. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 116 (#144 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Asheville to Philadelphia: 141 (#30 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 25 to Philadelphia
#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Boston in 2014-2018: 117 (#126 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Asheville to Boston: 34 (#75 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 83 to Asheville
#41. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 119 (#165 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Asheville to Dallas: 134 (#31 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 15 to Dallas
#40. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 120 (#29 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Asheville to Huntsville: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 120 to Asheville
#39. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 128 (#14 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Migration from Asheville to Punta Gorda: 48 (#63 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 80 to Asheville
#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 129 (#44 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Asheville to Cape Coral: 108 (#37 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 21 to Asheville
#37. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 130 (#30 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Asheville to Port St. Lucie: 39 (#68 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 91 to Asheville
#36. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 131 (#41 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Asheville to Syracuse: 35 (#73 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 96 to Asheville
#35. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 151 (#8 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Asheville to Johnson City: 166 (#24 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 15 to Johnson City
#34. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 159 (#49 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Asheville to Pensacola: 154 (#27 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 5 to Asheville
#33. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 162 (#56 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Asheville to Cleveland: 37 (#71 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 125 to Asheville
#32. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Sebastian in 2014-2018: 168 (#7 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Migration from Asheville to Sebastian: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 148 to Asheville
#31. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 173 (#11 most common destination from Spartanburg)
- Migration from Asheville to Spartanburg: 146 (#29 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 27 to Asheville
#30. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Naples in 2014-2018: 182 (#18 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Asheville to Naples: 15 (#112 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 167 to Asheville
#29. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 183 (#7 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Asheville to Rocky Mount: 9 (#124 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 174 to Asheville
#28. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 190 (#47 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Asheville to Fayetteville: 304 (#10 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Fayetteville
#27. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 198 (#22 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Asheville to Palm Bay: 5 (#135 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 193 to Asheville
#26. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from North Port in 2014-2018: 203 (#27 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Asheville to North Port: 33 (#76 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 170 to Asheville
#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Portland in 2014-2018: 217 (#65 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Asheville to Portland: 109 (#36 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 108 to Asheville
#24. Burlington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Burlington in 2014-2018: 223 (#6 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Asheville to Burlington: 203 (#22 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 20 to Asheville
#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Austin in 2014-2018: 225 (#65 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Asheville to Austin: 25 (#88 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 200 to Asheville
#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 228 (#141 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Asheville to Los Angeles: 41 (#67 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 187 to Asheville
#21. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 246 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 226 to Asheville
#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 266 (#52 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Asheville to Jacksonville: 122 (#32 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 144 to Asheville
#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 303 (#9 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Asheville to Wilmington: 226 (#17 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 77 to Asheville
#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 334 (#127 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Asheville to Chicago: 220 (#18 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 114 to Asheville
#17. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Winston in 2014-2018: 334 (#12 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Asheville to Winston: 617 (#5 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 283 to Winston
#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 346 (#52 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Asheville to Orlando: 102 (#40 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 244 to Asheville
#15. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 372 (#15 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Asheville to Greensboro: 240 (#16 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 132 to Asheville
#14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Hickory in 2014-2018: 373 (#5 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Asheville to Hickory: 844 (#2 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 471 to Hickory
#13. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 389 (#7 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Asheville to Fort Collins: 77 (#49 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 312 to Asheville
#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 398 (#60 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Asheville to Tampa: 305 (#9 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 93 to Asheville
#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Washington in 2014-2018: 420 (#101 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Asheville to Washington: 154 (#27 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 266 to Asheville
#10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Deltona in 2014-2018: 421 (#12 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Asheville to Deltona: 215 (#19 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 206 to Asheville
#9. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 461 (#8 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Asheville to Myrtle Beach: 87 (#47 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 374 to Asheville
#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Miami in 2014-2018: 498 (#61 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Asheville to Miami: 67 (#53 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 431 to Asheville
#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Durham in 2014-2018: 547 (#15 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Asheville to Durham: 368 (#7 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 179 to Asheville
#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 570 (#68 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Asheville to Atlanta: 210 (#21 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 360 to Asheville
#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 580 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 639 (#4 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 59 to Greenville
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from New York in 2014-2018: 604 (#110 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Asheville to New York: 260 (#14 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 344 to Asheville
#3. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 622 (#21 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Asheville to Raleigh: 818 (#3 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 196 to Raleigh
#2. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 700 (#43 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Asheville to San Diego: 0 (#172 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 700 to Asheville
#1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,366 (#16 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Asheville to Charlotte: 1,518 (#1 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 152 to Charlotte