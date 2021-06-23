Cancel
Lil Baby wins Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
Lil Baby was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Lil Baby was the big winner at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, earning Songwriter of the Year.

The Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which honors songwriters and publishers, is held annually by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. The winners were announced virtually.

The event will be continued to be held virtually through Thursday. Lil Baby will perform a new version of his song "The Bigger Picture," which will premiere on ASCAP's official YouTube channel Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Universal Music Publishing Group won Publisher of the Year.

Kanye West's "Follow God" won Top Gospel Song. The award went to writers Bryant 'XCELENCE' Bell and Jahmal 'BoogsDaBeast' Gwin.

Chris Brown's "No Guidance," featuring Drake, won Top R&B/Hip-Hop & Rap Song. The award went to writers Anderson 'Vinylz' Hernandez, Che Ecru, Joshua 'J-Louis' Huizar, Matthew 'Boi-1da' Samuels and Noah '40' Shebib.

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice were honored with the Voice of the Culture Award.

The full list of winners can be found on the official ASCAP website.

The Weeknd won Songwriter of the Year in April during the 2021 ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

