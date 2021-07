Two new trails in Concord that have been in the making since 2019 are ready to open to both hikers and mountain bikers. The land where the trails are located was purchased from the Knowlton family in 2017 and is known as the Knowlton Forest, with a new parking area off Hot Hole Pond Road. The paths will be known as the Knowlton and Bowl trails and will connect to the Dancing Bear Trail, which is part of the Oak Hill trail network in the northeast corner of Concord, near the border with Loudon.