The Indianola softball team won their 17th straight game Wednesday evening dispatching Grinnell 5-0, while the baseball squad fell to the Tigers 5-1. The Indians baseball team battled strong with the Tigers through the first three and a half innings with the score tied at one apiece, before Grinnell broke through scoring a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a lead they would not relinquish. Offense was hard to come by for the Indians, as Kael Kolarik scored the lone run after stealing third and the throw going into left field. The Indians fall to 17-7 on the season, and face off with Oskaloosa tonight for a doubleheader. Game two can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at approximately 7:15pm.