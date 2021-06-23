Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Review: Life After Fossil Fuels by Alice Friedemann

By Frank Kaminski
resilience.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lecture Notes in Energy, Volume 81) 207 pp., hardcover. Springer International Publishing – Mar. 2021. $149.99. Fossil fuels are the lifeblood of modern industrial society, and they’re steadily being depleted. Eventually, their rates of production will cease to grow and will begin to permanently decline, spelling disaster for a civilization dependent on ever-increasing quantities of ever-cheaper fossil energy. Their supposed replacements are pitiably inadequate, possessing nowhere near the necessary abundance, concentration, versatility, transportability and/or commercial viability. Given how long it takes to build an entirely new energy infrastructure, the time to begin doing so was decades ago. Since we didn’t do that, we now face not a continuation of our present lifestyles courtesy of alternative energy sources, but an involuntary “simplification” of every aspect of our lives, to quote energy researcher and author Alice Friedemann.

www.resilience.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Shale Oil#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Fuels#Eia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen reader says fossil fuels are not going away any time soon

Getting away from fossil fuels. A hot-button topic around much of the world. Our administration wants to get to 100% renewable energy by 2035. Other industrialized nations are looking at 2045 or 2050. So when is this milestone event going to happen? Truthfully, it will happen when it happens. There’s...
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Fossil fuels are not the way forward

The news that Millennium Bulk Terminals and the Kalama ethanol refinery project are officially dead is a great relief to air breathers, but it’s not the end of threats to our county’s environmental health. That’s why it was extremely disappointing to read TDN’s view is to criticize Washington for rejecting those poisonous projects, and call for more industrial development.
Energy Industrywhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Using fossil fuels is laden with downsides

A recent letter to the editor writer took exception to a previous letter that criticized the long-term benefits of natural gas as an energy source. That pro-gas letter proclaimed natural gas as “clean, efficient and economical.” The latter two qualities, perhaps, but clean is one big stretch. Natural gas is...
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Say Goodbye to Fossil Fuels and Hello to an Eco-Friendly Home

A partnership between New York State and Con Edison makes installing a heat pump an economical and sustainable choice for homeowners. Are you tired of using oil, propane, or gas to heat your home?. If you’re ready give your house the eco-friendly upgrade it deserves, consider installing a heat pump...
Portland, ORmarketplace.org

Fossil fuel is under pressure

The global economy runs on oil. But as Portland, Oregon, melts under a massive heat wave, the energy industry is under pressure to get away from oil and move toward cleaner, renewable sources. Activist investors favoring renewable power snagged three seats on Exxon Mobil’s board, for example, and a landmark...
Energy Industryirei.com

The ‘hard-to-decarbonize’: Some economic sectors still heavily reliant on fossil fuels

Up to $3 trillion of infrastructure investment may be needed by 2030, and up to $20 trillion by 2050 to develop the “hydrogen economy,” according to a report by QIC. The report, titled Gathering Pace: Infrastructure opportunities in the hydrogen economy, notes that although significant progress has been made globally to reduce carbon emissions from electricity generation, there has been very little progress in reducing carbon emissions from transport and heavy industrial uses — sectors that collectively account for more than 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. These sectors continue to rely on fossil fuels, and although hydrogen demand from industrial users has grown exponentially in the previous few decades, it is currently manufactured almost entirely from coal and natural gas.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Study Links Fossil Fuels To A Million Deaths In 2017

In 2017 around 1.05 million deaths were avoidable by eliminating fossil fuel combustion, according to a study published in the science journal Nature Communications. The largest number of these deaths occurred in world’s two most populous countries - China and India. Air pollution caused due to combustion of coal alone...
Energy Industryupenn.edu

The alternative fuel life of everyday items

Karen Goldberg, Vagelos Professor in Energy Research and director of the Vagelos Institute of Energy Science and Technology, has always been drawn to chemistry as puzzles to solve. She now works to solve puzzles related to alternative fuel sources. Her research group focuses on new systems to produce chemicals and fuels from a range of readily available feedstocks. Traditionally, byproducts obtained during the process of petroleum refining are used as chemical feedstocks to make everything from shampoo to medicine to clothing.
Energy Industryblogforarizona.net

Climate Scientist Exposes Deceptions by Fossil Fuel Industry

Today, fossil fuel companies are using disinformation and deceptive tactics to block actions against climate change – and keep their profits flowing – according to a leading climate scientist. They are harnessing the anti-science playbooks of the tobacco and gun industry playbooks. Michael Mann, a Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Fossil Corner Review (PC)

Everybody love/hates a game that’s hard to put down — we love them because… well, duh? A game that’s hard to put down is (hopefully) a good one, right? Right. But we still hate them because we’ll sit there playing them until 6 AM during the workweek fully intending to get to bed at a decent hour (Civilization, I’m looking at you). I’m warning you now, this is exactly what will happen to you if you play Fossil Corner, a game all about collecting fossils and completing prehistoric family trees.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Building new renewables is cheaper than burning fossil fuels

It’s now cheaper to build and operate new large-scale wind or solar plants in nearly half the world than it would be to run an existing coal or gas-fired power plant. That’s the latest analysis from BloombergNEF, which sees that even with the risk of rising commodity prices, a new solar park or wind farm is still competitive with existing coal or gas plants in countries that represent 46 per cent of the world’s population.
ReligionWashington Post

Major Catholic newspaper divests from fossil fuels

(RNS) – The National Catholic Reporter, a Kansas City-based Catholic newspaper with a readership of about a million readers a month, has divested its $12.7 million endowment from fossil fuel companies. The National Catholic Reporter’s board ratified the move in May 2021, and the decision went into effect on Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Fossil fuel subsidies fall but a rebound awaits

An International Energy Agency analysis shows that subsidies for consumers' use of gasoline, diesel and other fuels dropped sharply last year — but are headed for a rebound. Why it matters: The IEA and many policymakers say phasing out subsidies is a tool for combating climate change. But it's tricky....
Environmentbaltimorenews.net

Cleaner natural gas advocates seek acceptance by industry

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. natural gas producers hope to begin selling more environmentally friendly gas at a cost of 5 percent more. "Greener gas" is derived from low-emission operations or renewable sources, such as landfills. EQT Corp, Chesapeake Energy and liquefied natural gas firms Cheniere Energy and NextDecade are among the...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Will Biden choose fossil fuel or Minnesota’s rivers, and a cooler planet, in the fight against Line 3?

It was mid-afternoon on June 7 when nearly three dozen sheriffs, deputies and police arrived at the Two Inlets pump station site on Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 oil pipeline, now under construction in northern Minnesota. In riot helmets, wielding long truncheons, they formed two lines and stood in unusual 90-degree heat, awaiting orders to move in against nearly 200 nonviolent protesters.
Florida StateMic

Florida is the latest red state to force its cities to keep using fossil fuels

Most people recognize that we need to wean our way off fossil fuels and embrace clean energy if we have any chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Unfortunately, some of the people who don't realize this reality happen to be the governors of red states, and they are using their power to undermine collective efforts for the U.S. to kick its oil habit.
Rolla, MOMissouri S&T News and Research

S&T chemist works to recycle fossil fuel emissions

A researcher at Missouri S&T is working to reduce greenhouse gases by designing a catalyst to convert the environmental pollutant carbon dioxide into new fuels and chemicals while using as few new resources as possible. Dr. Manashi Nath, an associate professor of chemistry at Missouri S&T, is finding promising materials...