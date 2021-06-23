Royal Bank of Canada: 3.5% to 5.9% Yield From This Top Foreign Bank

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.