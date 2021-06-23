Royal Bank of Canada: 3.5% to 5.9% Yield From This Top Foreign Bank

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.95.