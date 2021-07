Finding the right dog toy can be a bit of a minefield. Age is a big factor, as many younger dogs will share the same characteristics (such as a propensity to chew through anything and everything) but will eventually grow out of the habit in question. The ideal dog toy for a puppy is one that is both cheap and rugged – dogs tend to chew toys with greater force when they’re young, so look for ones made from tough rubber.Dogs who’ve progressed beyond the chewing stage will love toys that pose a challenge and offer some kind of rewards,...