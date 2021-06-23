USAF Plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthogs. Indiana ANG and one squadron at Davis-Monthan will lose their aircraft, but both units will pick up new missions.
The USAF wants to come down from nine A-10 Warthog operational squadrons to seven and keep one “full-up” operational squadron at Osan Air Base, South Korea. The US Air Force (USAF) plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthogs in fiscal year 2022 with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), Ariz., and the Indiana Air National Guard slated to lose their aircraft but to pick up new missions.theaviationgeekclub.com