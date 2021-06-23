Cancel
Indiana State

USAF Plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthogs. Indiana ANG and one squadron at Davis-Monthan will lose their aircraft, but both units will pick up new missions.

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USAF wants to come down from nine A-10 Warthog operational squadrons to seven and keep one “full-up” operational squadron at Osan Air Base, South Korea. The US Air Force (USAF) plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthogs in fiscal year 2022 with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), Ariz., and the Indiana Air National Guard slated to lose their aircraft but to pick up new missions.

theaviationgeekclub.com
