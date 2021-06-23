Cancel
Public Health

Making in a post-pandemic world: How U.S. makerspaces are recovering from the pandemic

By Casey O'Brien
resilience.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom sewing classes to 3-D printing stations, makerspaces all over the U.S. offer creative outlets for artists and creators through sharing; makers can use equipment in a space they wouldn’t have room or funds for on their own. Makerspaces are the cornerstone of the sharing economy in many cities, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were forced to close their doors. As the U.S economy slowly recovers, however, makerspaces are returning, some stronger than ever. More than a year after the pandemic arrived in the U.S., makerspaces are reinventing community and creativity for a post-pandemic world.

