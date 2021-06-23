Steven Ferdman // Getty Images

Highest-grossing actors under the age of 30

Becoming a successful actor is a long shot at best, and parlaying that career into high-grossing box office stats seems like an impossible dream. But there are plenty of young movie stars who have done just that, establishing themselves as next-level echelons in the film industry, and making their mark long before they hit their mid-life years.

In order to determine just who all these Hollywood heavy hitters are and how they line up in the box office, Stacker used January 2020 data from The Numbers to rank the top 30 actors under 30 according to their total domestic box office earnings, in order from lowest to highest. Voice actors were considered, as well, and in addition to the domestic box office, each actor’s overall average box office earnings are listed.

The majority of these top actors started their careers as children, working in theater, commercials, and television, before earning breakout roles in films and film franchises that would go on to be worldwide hits. In addition to bringing box office gold to their films, these young artists have been nominated for and won multiple awards for their roles, and some have segued into producing and directing, proving that despite their youth, they are serious players in the industry, with skill sets that go beyond stage and screen. Many are in their early to mid-20s now, while some have barely hit their teen years, but all have done incredibly well with their careers over the course of what is a rather short amount of time.

Take a look at this compilation of the film industry’s highest-grossing actors under 30, and see how they got to where they are today, as well as some of the plans and projects they might have in the works.

You may also like: Ranking the best years in movie history

Michael Tullbert // Getty Images

#30. Booboo Stewart

- Age: 27

- Domestic box office: $516.1 million

- Average box office: $43 million

- Movies: 12

American actor Nils “Booboo” Stewart started acting and modeling at the age of 10, and received a record deal with Disney at 12, touring with artists such as the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus. He is most well known for his role as Seth Clearwater in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” in 2010, and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” Parts 1 and 2, as well as starring in all three of the original Disney Channel “Descendants” movie franchise.

Munawar Hosain/Fotos International // Getty Images

#29. Skandar Keynes

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $537.7 million

- Average box office: $179.2 million

- Movies: 3

This Brit-born actor played Edmund Pevensie in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie franchise, appearing in all three of the films. After his final “Narnia” movie, Keynes opted to leave acting behind to attend the University of Cambridge and currently is working as a political adviser.

Jeff Spicer // Getty Images

#28. Georgie Henley

- Age: 25

- Domestic box office: $537.7 million

- Average box office: $107.5 million

- Movies: 5

Georgie Henley shot to fame when she portrayed Lucy Pevensie in the “Chronicles of Narnia” franchise. Born in Ilkley, England, she acted in various stage performances as a child, which led to her landing the role of Lucy in 2005. Like her co-star Skander Keynes, Henley put acting on pause to attend the University of Cambridge, where she studied English. She has since gone on to direct, and recently played Margaret Tudor in the Starz limited series “The Spanish Princess.”

Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

#27. JD McCrary

- Age: 13

- Domestic box office: $543.6 million

- Average box office: $543.6 million

- Movies: 1

At just 13, JD McCrary’s box office stats put him on equal footing with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, in part due to the success of 2019’s “The Lion King” in which he was the voice of young Simba. McCrary also has a successful singing career, performing on “The Lion King” soundtrack and releasing his own singles. He currently stars in the Oprah Winfrey Network television series “The Paynes.”

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Prada // Getty Images

#26. Bonnie Wright

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $554.4 million

- Average box office: $184.8 million

- Movies: 3

Bonnie Wright made her acting debut with the “Harry Potter” franchise, playing the role of Ginny Weasley in all eight movies. She has since won roles in various films for both the big and small screens, as well as doing voice work for the Disney TV series “The Replacements.” Wright now runs her own production company, and has also been recognized for her environmental activism .

You may also like: Best Meryl Streep movies

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage // Getty Images

#25. Justice Smith

- Age: 25

- Domestic box office: $599.9 million

- Average box office: $100 million

- Movies: 6

A graduate of Orange County School of the Arts, Justice Smith started out on the small screen, appearing in the Nickelodeon series “The Thundermans” in 2014. He went on to star in several films, including “Paper Towns” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” as well as the popular Netflix series “The Get Down.” Smith’s latest film is “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is set for release in 2022.

Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#24. Huck Milner

- Age: 13

- Domestic box office: $608.6 million

- Average box office: $608.6 million

- Movies: 1

New York native Huck Milner started acting in community theater productions with his older siblings when he was 4, making his worldwide debut in “Incredibles 2” as the voice of Dash. Despite only having appeared in one movie so far, the film’s average box office gross of $608.6 million puts him on the list for highest-grossing actors under 30. Milner continues to act in professional theater productions, and does voice-over work.

Pascal Le Segretain // Getty Images

#23. Shailene Woodley

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $614.7 million

- Average box office: $41 million

- Movies: 15

Shailene Woodley’s acting accomplishments include roles in multiple television series, as well as major motion pictures like “The Descendants,” the “Divergent” franchise, and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Her role in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” earned her two Emmy nominations, and she won an Independent Spirit Award for best female support for her work in “The Descendants” movie. Woodley took on the role of producer in the film “Misanthrope,” which was in pre-production as of February 2021.

Matthias Nareyek/WireImage // Getty Images

#22. Elle Fanning

- Age: 22

- Domestic box office: $619.5 million

- Average box office: $22.9 million

- Movies: 27

The younger sister of actor Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning’s first big role was playing the younger version of Dakota’s character in the movie, “I Am Sam.” She went on to carve out her own very lucrative career, and her domestic box office stats exceed $619 million. Fanning’s most recent films include the Netflix feature “All the Bright Places” and an upcoming World War II drama titled “The Nightingale” in which she stars with her sister. The film is set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021.

David Livingston // Getty Images

#21. Dana Gaier

- Age: 23

- Domestic box office: $632.7 million

- Average box office: $316.3 million

- Movies: 2

Dana Gaier, who is the voice of Edith in the “Despicable Me” movies, originally hails from New Jersey and got her start in the industry when she accompanied an older sibling to an audition. In addition to her roles in “Despicable Me,” she has appeared in the indie film, “The Ice Cream Truck,” and in the Netflix series, “On My Block.”

You may also like: 111 monumental movies from film history and why you need to see them

Tibrina Hobson // Getty Images

#20. Selena Gomez

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $643.4 million

- Average box office: $46 million

- Movies: 14

A multitalented actor and singer, Selena Gomez’s career began with a role on the children’s television series, “Barney” from 2002–2004. In 2007, she won a lead role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” working on the series until 2012. She has appeared in several other television and feature films, and was an executive producer on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” Gomez might be even more well known for her singing career, with more than 7 million album sales, and her 2020 album “Rare” debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan // Getty Images

#19. Zazie Beetz

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $660.8 million

- Average box office: $60.1 million

- Movies: 11

Best known for her role as Vanessa in the hit FX series “Atlanta,” Zazie Beetz grew up acting in local theater productions in New York, eventually making her way to both the small and big screens. She played superhero Domino in “Deadpool 2” in 2018, and was Joaquin Phoenix’s neighbor in the 2019 top-grossing film, “Joker.” Current projects include the series “Invincible” and the feature film “The Harder They Fall,” both of which are in post-production as of February 2021.

Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

#18. Evanna Lynch

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $673.3 million

- Average box office: $134.7 million

- Movies: 5

Born and raised in Ireland, Evanna Lynch’s career began in 2007, when she auditioned for and won the role of Luna Lovegood in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” which was an ongoing role in the movie franchise. She has since starred in several television movies, short films, stage productions, and played the voice of Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” video games.

Jon Kopaloff // Getty Images

#17. Chloë Grace Moretz

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $708.6 million

- Average box office: $27.3 million

- Movies: 26

With a career spanning more than 17 years, 23-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz has starred in several top-grossing movies, including “Kick-A**,” for which she won an MTV Movie Award, and “The Equalizer.” Moretz also won a People’s Choice Award in 2012 for favorite movie star under 25. Current projects include the movie “After Exile” and an as-yet-untitled “Addams Family” sequel, in which she is the voice of Wednesday Addams.

James Devaney/GC Images // Getty Images

#16. Hailee Steinfeld

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $718.9 million

- Average box office: $44.9 million

- Movies: 16

Like many child actors, Hailee Steinfeld’s career began with smaller roles in television, but it was her breakout role as Mattie in the 2010 remake of the movie “True Grit” that skyrocketed her to fame and earned her both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Steinfeld recently completed filming the Marvel series “Hawkeye,” where she plays the role of Kate Bishop, as well as starring in the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson.”

You may also like: The most famous actress born the same year as you

Gabriel Olsen // Getty Images

#15. Ty Simpkins

- Age: 19

- Domestic box office: $727.5 million

- Average box office: $121.2 million

- Movies: 6

Ty Simpkins has appeared in a multitude of television shows and feature films that include his big screen debut “War of the Worlds,” all three of the “Insidious” movies, “Iron Man 3,” and “Jurassic World.” Simpkins also recently starred in the 2019 television series “Chimerica” and the upcoming horror film “Where’s Rose.”

John Lamparski/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#14. Brianna Hildebrand

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $732.1 million

- Average box office: $183 million

- Movies: 4

Appearing in “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” both of which were high-grossing hits, Brianna Hildebrand’s domestic box office stats are more than $700 million. Her early career included roles in the web series “Annie Undocumented” and the 2015 feature film “Prism.” Hildebrand also starred as Verity in “The Exorcist,” a 2017 television series, and more recently, the TV show “Trinkets.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#13. Ezra Miller

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $753.1 million

- Average box office: $57.9 million

- Movies: 13

Ezra Miller’s first experience in the entertainment world was as a singer with the Metropolitan Opera. He subsequently moved on to acting, starring in the 2008 film “Afterschool,” and landing roles in movies such as “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which earned him critical acclaim, and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” which brought him several award nominations and wins. Miller has also portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash, in the DC films, and is set to star in “The Flash” movie in 2022.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO // Getty Images

#12. Nick Robinson

- Age: 25

- Domestic box office: $763.5 million

- Average box office: $69.4 million

- Movies: 11

Actor Nick Robinson made his acting debut via the stage, starring in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” when he was 11. He soon graduated to the small and big screens, with roles in the television series “Melissa & Joey” and movies such as “The Kings of Summer,” “Jurassic World,” and “Love Simon.” Robinson is currently working on the upcoming Netflix miniseries “Maid.”

Mariano Regidor/Redferns // Getty Images

#11. Nick Jonas

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $798.3 million

- Average box office: $114 million

- Movies: 7

Jonas Brothers heartthrob Nick Jonas might be most well known as a singer and performer, but he’s also got some serious acting chops. With several movies under his belt and a domestic box office gross of nearly $800 million, Jonas has starred in both feature films and TV shows, as well as working as a coach on the television competition series “The Voice.”

You may also like: 100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics

Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images

#10. Miranda Cosgrove

- Age: 27

- Domestic box office: $884.2 million

- Average box office: $176.8 million

- Movies: 5

Miranda Cosgrove got her start by appearing in commercials for fast food spots like Burger King, eventually winning her first major role in the 2003 movie “School of Rock.” She starred in the Nickelodeon series, “Drake and Josh” before landing her own show “iCarly” in 2007, and played the voice of Margo in the “Despicable Me” movie franchise. In 2012, Guinness World Records named Cosgrove the highest-paid TV child actress by episode.

Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

#9. Abigail Breslin

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $976.2 million

- Average box office: $51.4 million

- Movies: 19

With more than 50 film and television credits to her name, 24-year-old Abigail Breslin commands attention at the box office, grossing more than $976 million domestically. Her first major role was in the movie “Signs,” where she played Bo Hess, but it was her role as Olive in the hit indie movie, “Little Miss Sunshine” that earned her several major awards and an Oscar nod. Breslin’s latest projects include roles in the upcoming movies “Stillwater” and “Slayers.”

Steven Ferdman // Getty Images

#8. Zendaya

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $982.3 million

- Average box office: $163.7 million

- Movies: 6

Triple threat Zendaya isn’t just an actor, she also sings and dances. She got her start as a child model and backup dancer, then made her way into acting with a role on the Disney Channel series, “Shake It Up.” Her film career includes “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which grossed $117 million in its first weekend, as well as “The Greatest Showman,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya also plays the character Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria,” for which she won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 2020.

Tara Ziemba // Getty Images

#7. Taylor Lautner

- Age: 29

- Domestic box office: $1.35 billion

- Average box office: $149.8 million

- Movies: 9

Taylor Lautner grew up in Michigan, where his prowess in the sport of karate eventually brought him to work and train in Los Angeles. He won some smaller roles on television shows such as “The Bernie Mac Show” before hitting the big screen with the movies “Sharkboy and Lava Girl” and the top-grossing “Twilight” franchise, where he played teen werewolf Jacob Black.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage // Getty Images

#6. Letitia Wright

- Age: 27

- Domestic box office: $1.54 billion

- Average box office: $192.1 million

- Movies: 8

Known for her role as Shuri in the 2018 megahit “Black Panther,” Leticia Wright started out with appearances on television series such as “Holby City,” “Top Boy,” and “Humans.” Her acting skills have led to several award nominations and wins, including an Emmy nod for her appearance in Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and a BET Award nomination for her role in “Black Panther.” Wright’s recent projects include the movie “Death on the Nile” and the Amazon series “Small Axe.”

You may also like: Longest-running TV series

Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#5. Dakota Fanning

- Age: 26

- Domestic box office: $1.7 billion

- Average box office: $70.8 million

- Movies: 24

Despite being just 26, Dakota Fanning has a lengthy and well-established career. Her first major film role was in the movie “I Am Sam,” where she played Sam’s daughter Lucy. That role earned her several nominations and awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, making her the youngest nominee to date. Fanning is currently working on the film “Nightingale” with her sister Elle.

Filippo Ciappi/NurPhoto // Getty Images

#4. Josh Hutcherson

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $1.96 billion

- Average box office: $115.4 million

- Movies: 17

Josh Hutcherson’s role of Peeta Mellark in the box office smash “Hunger Games” franchise put him on the map as a top-grossing actor, but his career actually began much earlier. He started working as a child actor in the early 2000s, appearing in several TV movies and series, as well as in feature films such as “Zathura” and “Little Manhattan” prior to his portrayal of Peeta. Hutcherson also has producer credits for the 2019 series “Future Man,” and he both directed and produced a short titled “Ape.”

WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto // Getty Images

#3. John Boyega

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $2.17 billion

- Average box office: $155 million

- Movies: 14

British actor John Boyega’s acting career started on the stage during his school years, where he starred in various productions and trained with London’s Identity School of Acting. He appeared in several TV shows and feature films before winning the role of Finn in “Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens.” He currently has multiple new projects in the works, including the movies “Rebel Ridge,” “The Test,” and “Borderland.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage // Getty Images

#2. Daisy Ridley

- Age: 28

- Domestic box office: $2.29 billion

- Average box office: $286.3 million

- Movies: 8

With a starring role in all of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy movies, it’s no surprise that Daisy Ridley’s domestic box office stats are more than $2 billion. Ridley’s career began in her birthplace of England, where she attended the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and had minor roles in television and film. Her breakout performance as Rey in “Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens” garnered her an MTV Movie Award, Teen Choice Award, and a U.K. Empire Award.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney // Getty Images

#1. Tom Holland

- Age: 24

- Domestic box office: $2.92 billion

- Average box office: $145.8 million

- Movies: 20

Another British-born actor, Tom Holland’s career started with a starring role in the West End production of “Billy Elliot the Musical” before he moved on to television and film. Holland shot to fame as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starring in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as well as appearing in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He is currently filming the latest and as-yet-untitled Spider-Man sequel.

You may also like: 50 best space movies of all time