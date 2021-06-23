Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Daryl Morey’s End Of Year Press Conference Was Less Than Stellar

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a season ends prematurely, the next step for that team to go through is dealing with the fallout. Sometimes, that’s as simple as saying “we had a great run, we out-performed our expectations, and even though we fell short, it was a successful year”. That is absolutely not the case for the 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers. As the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they once again fell short of advancing past the 2nd round of the playoffs for the 20th time in 20 years. This year marked their 3rd Eastern Conference Semifinals loss in the past 4 seasons. So no, it was not a great run, the Sixers did not out-perform expectations, and it was NOT a successful year. So when President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took the zoom podium yesterday, there was really only one question the fan base wanted answered: “how do we fix this team so that they can finally make a deep playoff run?” Now it’s understandable that the Sixers’ top poker player wouldn’t want to show his hand just 2 days into the team’s offseason, but what Morey did reveal about his feelings surrounding the team was at best optimistic, and at worst, completely tone-deaf.

975thefanatic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Vincent Poirier
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Sixers#Basketball Operations#Gm#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Daryl Morey looking to bring big star to 76ers this summer

The Philadelphia 76ers had perhaps their biggest weakness exposed during the postseason this year when Ben Simmons was a complete non-factor offensively. Some people feel they could have addressed that problem by acquiring a scoring guard at the trade deadline earlier this year, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey may have bigger plans.
NBAAtlantic City Press

Daryl Morey: "I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation"

Daryl Morey admitted he was still stunned. The Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations met the media Tuesday morning, just two days after the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-99, Game 7 win. “That series is still incredibly painful,” Morey said....
NBARealGM

Daryl Morey: We've Got A Good Foundation, Everyone Has To Do Better

Daryl Morey dismissed the narrative that the Philadelphia 76ers have a difficult situation facing them following their elimination in the second round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks. "A lot of what I'm reading I frankly don't understand," Morey said in an end-of-season virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon. "People...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Daryl Morey is 'Thinking About' Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal

Ever since Daryl Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers organization in the 2020-2021 offseason, the Sixers have been linked to numerous trades. When James Harden made it clear he wanted nothing to do with the Houston Rockets anymore, Morey was reportedly ready to give up Ben Simmons and a lot more to land the former MVP.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Morey's Sixers offseason press conference

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey held his end-of-the-season press conference Tuesday morning. Morey addressed what's likely to be a busy offseason for his team -- and Morey's first full summer as the head of the organization -- in the wake of the stunning loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
NBA6abc

Daryl Morey says 25 or 26 teams would love to be in Philadelphia 76ers' situation

Less than two days after his Philadelphia 76ers were bounced out of the playoffs by losing Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on their home court, team president Daryl Morey was emphatic in his belief that the level of negativity that surrounds the franchise at the moment doesn't match reality.
NBAarcamax.com

David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

As Daryl Morey surveyed the wreckage of a season on Tuesday morning, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations looked and sounded like a man who knew that he had just lost the opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s exactly what he was. Nobody should be surprised if, 10 years from now, the Sixers look back and realize that 2021 was the year when the title should have come.
NBAUSA Today

Daryl Morey addresses Ben Simmons' issues, potential position change

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to pick up the pieces after letting a golden opportunity slip through their fingers by losing Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. The Sixers were the No. 1 seed in the East and seemed to have their best shot at winning a title in this postseason.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Daryl Morey Once Again Looks to Be Right Man for the Job

The Sixers are facing a pivotal offseason and it’s up to Daryl Morey to guide them. Thankfully, he appears to be the right man for the job. Following a disappointing end to the season, Sixers’ President of Operations’ faced the media and gave his thoughts on the past season and what is to be expected moving forward. Morey’s impressive resume gave the Sixers confidence in making the hire, and he has helped the organization make some massive moves already during his time in charge. After sitting in on the postseason media session, here are some major takeaways for Sixers fans: