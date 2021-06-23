Daryl Morey’s End Of Year Press Conference Was Less Than Stellar

When a season ends prematurely, the next step for that team to go through is dealing with the fallout. Sometimes, that’s as simple as saying “we had a great run, we out-performed our expectations, and even though we fell short, it was a successful year”. That is absolutely not the case for the 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers. As the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they once again fell short of advancing past the 2nd round of the playoffs for the 20th time in 20 years. This year marked their 3rd Eastern Conference Semifinals loss in the past 4 seasons. So no, it was not a great run, the Sixers did not out-perform expectations, and it was NOT a successful year. So when President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took the zoom podium yesterday, there was really only one question the fan base wanted answered: “how do we fix this team so that they can finally make a deep playoff run?” Now it’s understandable that the Sixers’ top poker player wouldn’t want to show his hand just 2 days into the team’s offseason, but what Morey did reveal about his feelings surrounding the team was at best optimistic, and at worst, completely tone-deaf.