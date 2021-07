We’ve been showering Nate McMillan with praise on this site, and he deserves every second of it. Even without Trae Young in Game 4, the Hawks put on an offensive clinic against the Bucks. What was even more impressive was that Atlanta held Milwaukee to 38 points in the first half, their best performance since they held the Celtics to 33 points in 2016. I talked about how Atlanta’s team defense has become a strength rather than a liability , and the individual numbers back that up. With Cam Reddish and Kris Dunn getting minutes now, the intensity from Nate McMillan’s squad has ramped up even more: