Sprinklr Prices Downsized IPO At $16/Share, Trading Begins Today

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.