Chris Brown appears to be in legal trouble, again. The controversial singer has been accused of hitting a woman during an argument inside a San Fernando Valley home. Chris Brown, the Grammy-winning musician who is becoming more known for his run-ins with the law than his music, was once again in the hot-seat on Tuesday. Chris, 32, was accused of hitting a woman during an argument on Friday (June 18), according to NBC News. “There was an incident on Friday, June 18th around 730 in the morning when LAPD officers responded to a radio call at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge. There was a victim who stated she had been in an argument with the suspect and he slapped her,” a spokesperson for the LAPD told HollywoodLife. “The suspect was not at the location when police arrived. A report for battery was completed and will be submitted to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office for filing consideration.”