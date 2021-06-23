Israel tests ‘groundbreaking' airborne laser

Latest published market study on Unmanned Maritime Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Unmanned Maritime Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Elbit Systems, Atlas Elektronik, BAE Systems, Saab Group, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, Kongsberg Maritime, General Dynamics, Global Marine, Northrop Grumman, iRobot, ECA Group, Schilling Robotics, Hawkes Remotes.