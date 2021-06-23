Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Israel tests ‘groundbreaking' airborne laser

Janes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Elbit Systems announced on 21 June that a series of tests of an airborne high-power laser system had been successfully completed. The MoD said the tests were carried out by its Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), Elbit, and the Israeli Air Force and involved several unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targets being intercepted at various altitudes and ranges by the high-power laser weapon system.

