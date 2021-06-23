Cancel
Ancient monument found on James Corden’s estate

KXLY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ancient monument has been found in James Corden’s garden. The 43-year-old actor has reportedly been asked by officials on the island of Jersey whether they can repatriate the neolithic Mont de la Ville dolmen, which has been spotted at James’ property near Henley-on-Thames, in southern England. James bought the...

James Corden
James Corden spills guts as ‘insensitive’ bit petition grows

He’s not gutting the show just yet. “Late Late Show” host James Corden is reportedly planning to revise the show’s “Spill Your Guts” segment amid skyrocketing support for a petition calling for the piece’s cancellation. The UK TV personality spilled his guts on the proposed makeover in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Deadline reported.
Ed Sheeran sets week-long residency on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Ed Sheeran is moving in with James Corden for a week. Starting this Monday, June 28, Ed will have a week-long residency on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. According to a CBS press release, the residency, which will run through Thursday, July 1, will feature the TV debut of Ed's new single "Bad Habits," performances of his past hits, comedy segments and an interview.
The Independent

James Corden defends Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK: ‘I cannot imagine any of it is easy’

James Corden has defended Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced some criticism when they stepped down from their positions as senior royals at the beginning of last year. They have since relocated to Los Angeles.Asked about the pair’s decision to leave the country by US radio host Howard Stern, Corden said: “I cannot imagine any of it is easy.”The Gavin & Stacey star and co-creator added: “But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in...
Mashed

Why James Corden's 'Spill Your Guts' Segment Is Causing An Uproar

In the two weeks since Kim Saira uploaded a petition for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to remove its "Spill Your Guts" segment on Change.org, it has accumulated tens of thousands of signatures. As of writing, the number is 43,579. The changes the petition seeks is for the show to either radically change the foods used or remove the section entirely, to have James Corden issue a formal apology, and to donate funds to Asian American organizations that are helping Asian American run businesses and restaurants.
CBS News

60 Seconds with James Corden

Right now, James Corden is optimistic about "90 percent of everything." He's also fearful of "90% of everything." The CBS "Late Late Show" host tells Bill Whitaker in a series of rapid-fire questions that, "without YouTube, and without the internet, I don't think our show is anywhere." The last book...
NESN

Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?. There’s a good chance it’s showtunes. Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.
James Corden To Revise Spill Your Guts After Backlash

James Corden is revising his Spill Your Guts segment after a viral TikTok video highlighted how several segments from the show used Asian delicacies in the segment, such as balut (boiled fertilized egg dish), pídàn (thousand-year-old egg) and xuě dòufǔ (pig blood). They were all designed to punish and horrify...
James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
CinemaBlend

James Corden's Late Late Show Facing Increasing Criticism Over Popular Segment

James Corden, as lovable as he is to a lot of people, is no stranger to backlash. During the last year, he came under fire for his performance as a gay character in Netflix’s The Prom, for which he earned a Golden Globes nomination. Now, Corden is facing even more criticism over his Late Late Show’s popular segment, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Fans are claiming the segment is culturally insensitive, and this isn’t the first time this particular issue has caused a problem.
James Corden changing controversial show segment, more ICYMI news

Amid pressure, James Corden will change his controversial "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment. The late night host has been feeling the heat after an online petition called for the end of the segment (or a change to it). In the skit, James and another celebrity force each other to eat "gross" food if they refuse to answer a certain question (usually it's a personal or financial question, all but encouraging the stars to eat what's in front of them). The food, the petition claims, is almost always from Asian cultures. "During these segments, [James] is openly calling these foods 'really disgusting' and 'horrific.' In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition stated. While on Howard Stern's radio show, James said things are changing. "The next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," he said. "Our show is a show about joy and light and love — we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

James Corden breaks his silence after facing backlash

James Corden has seen his popularity soar in the States after signing up to host his own show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. But there is one aspect of the CBS programme that has proven controversial amongst viewers. One segment, titled Spill Your Guts, saw celebrity guests presented...