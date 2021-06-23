Ancient monument found on James Corden’s estate

Amid pressure, James Corden will change his controversial "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment. The late night host has been feeling the heat after an online petition called for the end of the segment (or a change to it). In the skit, James and another celebrity force each other to eat "gross" food if they refuse to answer a certain question (usually it's a personal or financial question, all but encouraging the stars to eat what's in front of them). The food, the petition claims, is almost always from Asian cultures. "During these segments, [James] is openly calling these foods 'really disgusting' and 'horrific.' In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition stated. While on Howard Stern's radio show, James said things are changing. "The next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," he said. "Our show is a show about joy and light and love — we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."