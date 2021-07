Prime Day deals aren’t just about Amazon anymore, with many other retailers also getting in on the action. One such retailer is Walmart with its Walmart Deals for Days sale which aims to offer a Black Friday-style experience for anyone looking to grab some great bargains. As part of the Walmart Prime Day deals, we’ve already spotted some fantastic tech offers and sales that are sure to save you money. Read on while we take a look at them and check out whether it’s a smart move to shop Walmart Prime Day deals or not.