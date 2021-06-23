Cancel
Burton, MI

Burton Woman Walking To California To Raise Money & Awareness For Mental Health

Rissa Reel is starting a 2,300 mile journey on foot, walking from Burton to California, to raise money and awareness for mental health. "Walking For The Voiceless" is Reel's initiative to help anyone dealing with mental health issues. She began her trek Tuesday morning, and plans to keep updating her progress on her social media accounts throughout the journey. She will also be donating the funds raised to different charities as she goes. One of the benefiting charities is Whaley Children Center, with more to be named.

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Mental Illness#Mental Health Issues#Charity#Whaley Children Center
