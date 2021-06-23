Cancel
From Pipe Dreams To Golden Opportunities: Where EV And Retail Tech Overlap

By Yair Holtzer
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Yair Holtzer is VP of Business Development at Trigo, a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Electric vehicles (EV) might still be a small part of the automotive world but are experiencing hyper-growth. Early adopters responsible for creating and driving the technology can give themselves high marks. You might say the same for those who have embraced autonomous checkout for retail locations, such as grocery stores. Hold on — what could EV cars and a frictionless checkout process possibly have in common? Well, to start, they’re both technology visionaries, approaching adoption without focusing merely on cost and focused on long-term ROI and an exceptional user experience.

Forbes

Forbes

