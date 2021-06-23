Cancel
Astronomy

After Mars, Hellfire Gala Makes Bigger Changes To Marvel Universe

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Marvel Universe sees the publication of SWORD #6, following on from last week's Planet-Size X-Men, and is another of what the X-Men line calls a "red book" – a title you pretty much have to read if you are following the Krakoan storyline more widely. Previous examples in recent weeks were Marauders #20 and Planet-Size X-Men. That last issue saw the mutants of Krakoa and Arakko terraform Mars overnight into a new planet Arakko for the Arakkii mutants and established as the capital planet of the solar system, including intergalactic diplomatic procedures and institutions. A massive change for the Marvel Universe and one that it feels has to be reflected across the board.

bleedingcool.com
