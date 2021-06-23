Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund injury update: Dan-Axel Zagadou will not be fit in time for start of pre-season

By Tushar Bahl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without Dan-Axel Zagadou for at least the first part of pre-season, while Youssoufa Moukoko is closing in on his return. The Borussia Dortmund players not involved in the European Championship are set to begin pre-season training next week. The likes of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and co. will be put through their paces by new head coach Marco Rose as they begin preparations for the start of the new season.

bvbbuzz.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Youssoufa Moukoko
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Soumaila Coulibaly
Person
Mateu Morey
Person
Marwin Hitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Axel#Ruhr Nachrichten#Spaniard#New Borussia Dortmund#Psg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
Soccer90min.com

Borussia Dortmund in pole position for Man Utd target Kacper Kozlowski

Manchester United are one of several top European clubs chasing Kacper Kozlowski, but Borussia Dortmund are in pole position to sign the youngster. Kozlowski recently became the youngest player in European Championship history when he came on as a substitute during Poland's 1-1 draw with Spain. He broke the record set by England's Jude Bellingham just a handful of days prior.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Ousmane Dembele is set to go down as the most ruinous signing in Barcelona's HISTORY... he has been plagued by injuries since his £124m Borussia Dortmund move and his latest setback makes it likely he'll exit the Nou Camp for NOTHING next year

Ousmane Dembele has no intention of signing a new contract at Barcelona - and the serious injury he has suffered at Euro 2020 has increased the probability of the player leaving on a free at the end of next season. Meanwhile Philippe Coutinho, who is still working hard to recover...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund to receive seven digit sum for removing the buyback clause in Alexander Isak’s contract

Borussia Dortmund will receive a payment somewhere in the middle seven digit range so that the buyback clause in Alexander Isak’s contract will be removed. Alexander Isak’s time with Borussia Dortmund was tumultuous, to say the least. Isak moved to the Westfalenstadion in January of 2017, with the heavy label of “the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic” looming over his head. He came into the team at the young age of 17 while Dortmund were still spearheaded by Thomas Tuchel, who had no say in the move in the first place.
SoccerTribal Football

Bellingham to be rewarded with new Borussia Dortmund contract

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to be rewarded by Borussia Dortmund with a new contract. Bellingham will go up against Germany on Tuesday, the same day he will turn 18 years of age. According to The Sun, Bellingham is set to receive a substantial birthday present with a bumper...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund to host Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga season opener

The fixture list for the 2021/22 Bundesliga season has been released, and Borussia Dortmund will begin their campaign at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 2021/22 Bundesliga season is due to get underway on August 13, 2021, and Borussia Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Matchday 01. The Black and Yellows pipped Eintracht Frankfurt to a Champions League spot last season, and we could be in for a cracking Matchday 01 clash between the two sides.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bundesliga 2021/22 season: A look at the key dates from Borussia Dortmund’s fixture list

The Bundesliga calendar for the 2021/22 season has been released, and Borussia Dortmund will kick off the new campaign with a tricky game against Eintracht Frankfurt. With the Bundesliga fixtures for the 2021/22 season finally having been announced, fans of the 18 German clubs will get a chance to plan their weekends around some of the more important games their respective clubs will face. Borussia Dortmund fans in particular will be able to look forward to a very critical and interesting start to their season as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt on match day one on August 14th/15th.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

No contact between Borussia Dortmund and Lazio over Julian Brandt transfer

Despite rumors surrounding Julian Brandt’s exit from the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund have not yet received any enquiries from Lazio or any other clubs. Julian Brandt’s name continues to circle amongst the maelstrom of rumors surrounding Borussia Dortmund this summer. It was initially noted that Lazio were looking to make a move for Brandt, who has been out of form this season for Die Schwarzgelben, with incoming manager Maurizio Sarri very interested in signing the player.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal & Borussia Dortmund rivalling Juventus for Manuel Locatelli

Juventus face serious competition for the signature of Italy and Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund stepping up their interest in the 23-year-old. The midfielder is a breakout star of Euro 2020, scoring a brace in Italy's 3-0 victory over Switzerland and shining as a substitute in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Crystal Palace expect to announce former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre as their new manager with club starting process of securing work permit for the Swiss... after talks with Nuno Espirito Santo broke down

Crystal Palace expect to appoint Lucien Favre as their new manager. Talks over making the 63-year-old Roy Hodgson’s successor are at an advanced stage and only an unexpected collapse of the deal will now prevent Favre from taking over at Selhurst Park. Negotiations over the Swiss coach’s backroom team are...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Edin Terzic appointed Borussia Dortmund Technical Director

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Edin Terzic as the club’s Technical Director, with the 38 year old signing a long-term contract extension. Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Edin Terzic will stay on at the club, but not as part of Marco Rose’s coaching staff. Terzic will have a new role at the club starting from next month. He has been appointed the Black and Yellows’ Technical Director, and has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2025.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Borussia Dortmund accepts Man Utd offer (No3) for Sancho

Manchester United have had an offer for Jadon Sancho accepted by Borussia Dortmund. Sport1 says their third official bid of £77.5m for the England star accepted by Dortmund. BVB's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has had good talks with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the past few days. All that is...