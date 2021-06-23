Borussia Dortmund injury update: Dan-Axel Zagadou will not be fit in time for start of pre-season

The Bundesliga calendar for the 2021/22 season has been released, and Borussia Dortmund will kick off the new campaign with a tricky game against Eintracht Frankfurt. With the Bundesliga fixtures for the 2021/22 season finally having been announced, fans of the 18 German clubs will get a chance to plan their weekends around some of the more important games their respective clubs will face. Borussia Dortmund fans in particular will be able to look forward to a very critical and interesting start to their season as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt on match day one on August 14th/15th.