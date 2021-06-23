Borussia Dortmund injury update: Dan-Axel Zagadou will not be fit in time for start of pre-season
Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without Dan-Axel Zagadou for at least the first part of pre-season, while Youssoufa Moukoko is closing in on his return. The Borussia Dortmund players not involved in the European Championship are set to begin pre-season training next week. The likes of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and co. will be put through their paces by new head coach Marco Rose as they begin preparations for the start of the new season.bvbbuzz.com