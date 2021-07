Belgium v Italy live stream, BBC, Friday 2 July, 8pm BST. Italy and Belgium will go head-to-head in the standout game in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. The Azzurri were the team of the group stage, breezing past Turkey, Switzerland and Wales by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. They were made to work harder in the round of 16, though, as a spirited Austria side pushed them all the way. Roberto Mancini's men spent much of the second half on the back foot, before goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina gave Italy a 2-1 win after extra time.