Looks like Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” lead to hit singles. The star’s new track has just debuted at the top of the chart in his native U.K., and it’s his 10th number one there overall. Britain’s Official Charts Company points out that Ed is one of just nine artists who’ve had 10 number ones or more in the U.K. He’s in pretty good company: Those artists include Eminem, who’s one of Ed’s heroes, as well as Madonna, The Beatles and Elvis Presley.