Richmond, VA

Chaos at Loudoun School Board meeting over transgender policy, a time capsule in Richmond’s Lee statue, descendants of slaves to have a voice in Montpelier governance, and more headlines

By Graham Moomaw
virginiamercury.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. A Loudoun County School Board meeting on a new policy for transgender students got so chaotic that public comment was shut down early and one person was arrested.—NBC Washington. A 134-year-old time capsule is hidden inside the Robert E. Lee monument...

