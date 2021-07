Spain couldn’t get past a Yann Sommer-inspired 10-man Switzerland over 120 minutes and needed a penalty shootout to book their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. The Swiss shocked the world by knocking out World Champions France but still Spain were peggeg as favourites heading into the game and got off to a perfect start as Jordi Alba hit a venomous volley from the edge of the area which flew past Sommer with the aid of a huge deflection from Denis Zakaria, who was ultimately credited with the own goal.