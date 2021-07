After what was supposed to be a title contender was undone by injuries, a Nets season that ended with a bunch of ‘What ifs’ now turns the page to ‘What’s next?’. “I don’t really even know,” Kevin Durant said after Saturday’s Game 7 ouster. “I wasn’t even planning on losing — so I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I’m always thinking about our team and how we can get better and what we can do individually. I want to take a few days off. I don’t know man, s- -t — I don’t know.”