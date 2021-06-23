Is this the Rolex of toothbrushes? Each brush is painstakingly handcrafted in Italy, coated in 24K Gold and is so well built it can last a lifetime.
What’s the maximum length you’d go to ensure great dental hygiene? Maybe buy an expensive electric toothbrush? However, taking it one notch up is ‘The Eternal 925 Toothbrush’ that is handmade in Florence with naturally antibacterial Sterling Silver, Pure Copper, and even plated with an extra thick layer of 24K Gold. Yes, that’s right!luxurylaunches.com