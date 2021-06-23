Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Cincinnati

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QADlc_0acsv67R00
Canva

Metros sending the most people to Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cincinnati using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cincinnati from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivoSs_0acsv67R00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Killeen in 2014-2018: 224 (#31 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Killeen: 37 (#161 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 187 to Cincinnati
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UowGH_0acsv67R00
Pixabay

#49. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Savannah in 2014-2018: 233 (#22 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Savannah: 219 (#53 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCApT_0acsv67R00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#48. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 242 (#20 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Cape Coral: 221 (#51 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 21 to Cincinnati
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywac2_0acsv67R00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#47. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 247 (#24 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lakeland: 220 (#52 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 27 to Cincinnati
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORTMr_0acsv67R00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Richmond in 2014-2018: 254 (#36 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Richmond: 35 (#166 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 219 to Cincinnati
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egSt2_0acsv67R00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#45. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Orlando in 2014-2018: 262 (#63 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Orlando: 412 (#27 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 150 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHNN3_0acsv67R00
Public Domain

#44. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Seattle in 2014-2018: 265 (#89 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Seattle: 763 (#13 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 498 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czDZY_0acsv67R00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#43. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Asheville in 2014-2018: 275 (#13 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Asheville: 87 (#111 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 188 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HNQv_0acsv67R00
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Lima in 2014-2018: 296 (#2 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lima: 238 (#50 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 58 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0rML_0acsv67R00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Canton in 2014-2018: 299 (#6 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Canton: 156 (#72 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 143 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mncg_0acsv67R00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 319 (#10 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Fort Wayne: 77 (#120 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 242 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX9rr_0acsv67R00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 319 (#87 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Philadelphia: 243 (#49 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 76 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cq3KP_0acsv67R00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 323 (#18 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Clarksville: 205 (#57 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 118 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3hLy_0acsv67R00
David Wilson // Flickr

#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 328 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Knoxville: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 146 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtNLo_0acsv67R00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 328 (#57 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Virginia Beach: 252 (#47 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 76 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215ODt_0acsv67R00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Owensboro, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Owensboro in 2014-2018: 351 (#3 most common destination from Owensboro)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Owensboro: 30 (#173 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 321 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaOKt_0acsv67R00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#34. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 367 (#41 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh: 412 (#27 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 45 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5hwv_0acsv67R00
skeeze // Pixabay

#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Houston in 2014-2018: 373 (#75 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Houston: 363 (#35 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 10 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEKoc_0acsv67R00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 377 (#46 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Charlotte: 469 (#24 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 92 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4sBL_0acsv67R00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 389 (#3 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Mansfield: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 207 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eICP8_0acsv67R00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 402 (#4 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown: 160 (#71 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 242 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGeNO_0acsv67R00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 406 (#37 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Kansas City: 406 (#30 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 0 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IG9Ab_0acsv67R00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#28. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 437 (#53 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Cincinnati to San Francisco: 434 (#26 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 3 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIraJ_0acsv67R00
Pixabay

#27. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 441 (#36 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Cincinnati to San Antonio: 113 (#95 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 328 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVyPP_0acsv67R00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 479 (#45 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Minneapolis: 638 (#16 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 159 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414iFr_0acsv67R00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Denver in 2014-2018: 483 (#43 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Denver: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 58 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1oNA_0acsv67R00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 496 (#75 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Atlanta: 1,184 (#8 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 688 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoeX9_0acsv67R00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 503 (#6 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Youngstown: 216 (#54 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 287 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGgRS_0acsv67R00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#22. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Springfield in 2014-2018: 525 (#3 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Springfield: 521 (#21 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 4 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2022O8_0acsv67R00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Nashville in 2014-2018: 536 (#18 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Nashville: 537 (#19 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gc9Kk_0acsv67R00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Dallas in 2014-2018: 542 (#63 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Dallas: 1,147 (#10 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 605 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdhnR_0acsv67R00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Huntington in 2014-2018: 554 (#4 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Huntington: 295 (#39 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 259 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMWNm_0acsv67R00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#18. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Detroit in 2014-2018: 576 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Detroit: 398 (#33 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 178 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZJ8X_0acsv67R00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#17. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Memphis in 2014-2018: 608 (#10 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Memphis: 123 (#88 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 485 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mCnA_0acsv67R00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Tampa in 2014-2018: 629 (#37 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Tampa: 880 (#11 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 251 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzH7d_0acsv67R00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Miami in 2014-2018: 651 (#48 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Miami: 579 (#17 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 72 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsEva_0acsv67R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Boston in 2014-2018: 658 (#43 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Boston: 347 (#37 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 311 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjLVF_0acsv67R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 684 (#23 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to St. Louis: 530 (#20 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 154 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQLKP_0acsv67R00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 713 (#72 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Los Angeles: 475 (#23 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 238 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcXU4_0acsv67R00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#11. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Akron in 2014-2018: 949 (#5 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Akron: 491 (#22 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 458 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGTAu_0acsv67R00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#10. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Toledo in 2014-2018: 1,131 (#4 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Toledo: 1,179 (#9 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 48 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eysra_0acsv67R00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,152 (#46 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Washington: 692 (#15 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 460 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMbG6_0acsv67R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,595 (#6 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Indianapolis: 1,235 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 360 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Paw8A_0acsv67R00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from New York in 2014-2018: 1,786 (#60 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Cincinnati to New York: 759 (#14 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,027 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz6DP_0acsv67R00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Lexington in 2014-2018: 1,825 (#2 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lexington: 2,495 (#3 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 670 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ljha_0acsv67R00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,983 (#39 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Chicago: 2,115 (#5 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 132 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBIut_0acsv67R00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#4. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 1,995 (#3 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Louisville/Jefferson County: 2,381 (#4 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 386 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24G9bh_0acsv67R00
Canva

#3. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 2,717 (#4 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Cleveland: 1,481 (#6 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,236 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3MKI_0acsv67R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Columbus in 2014-2018: 6,742 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Columbus: 5,941 (#1 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 801 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9FLj_0acsv67R00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati from Dayton in 2014-2018: 7,016 (#1 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Dayton: 5,484 (#2 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,532 to Cincinnati
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Dallas#Seattle#Canva Metros#Cincinnati Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Cincinnati Pixabay#Ga Metro Area Migration#Orlando Public Domain#Wa#Cincinnati Stepshep#Wikimedia Commons#Cincinnati Alycat#Pa Nj De Md#Cincinnati Sherry V Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”