Metros sending the most people to Cincinnati
Metros sending the most people to CincinnatiStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cincinnati using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cincinnati from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Killeen in 2014-2018: 224 (#31 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Killeen: 37 (#161 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 187 to Cincinnati
#49. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Savannah in 2014-2018: 233 (#22 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Savannah: 219 (#53 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati
#48. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 242 (#20 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Cape Coral: 221 (#51 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 21 to Cincinnati
#47. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 247 (#24 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lakeland: 220 (#52 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 27 to Cincinnati
#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Richmond in 2014-2018: 254 (#36 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Richmond: 35 (#166 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 219 to Cincinnati
#45. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Orlando in 2014-2018: 262 (#63 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Orlando: 412 (#27 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 150 to Orlando
#44. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Seattle in 2014-2018: 265 (#89 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Seattle: 763 (#13 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 498 to Seattle
#43. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Asheville in 2014-2018: 275 (#13 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Asheville: 87 (#111 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 188 to Cincinnati
#42. Lima, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Lima in 2014-2018: 296 (#2 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lima: 238 (#50 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 58 to Cincinnati
#41. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Canton in 2014-2018: 299 (#6 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Canton: 156 (#72 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 143 to Cincinnati
#40. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 319 (#10 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Fort Wayne: 77 (#120 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 242 to Cincinnati
#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 319 (#87 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Philadelphia: 243 (#49 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 76 to Cincinnati
#38. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 323 (#18 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Clarksville: 205 (#57 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 118 to Cincinnati
#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 328 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Knoxville: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 146 to Cincinnati
#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 328 (#57 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Virginia Beach: 252 (#47 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 76 to Cincinnati
#35. Owensboro, KY Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Owensboro in 2014-2018: 351 (#3 most common destination from Owensboro)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Owensboro: 30 (#173 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 321 to Cincinnati
#34. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 367 (#41 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh: 412 (#27 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 45 to Pittsburgh
#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Houston in 2014-2018: 373 (#75 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Houston: 363 (#35 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 10 to Cincinnati
#32. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 377 (#46 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Charlotte: 469 (#24 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 92 to Charlotte
#31. Mansfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 389 (#3 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Mansfield: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 207 to Cincinnati
#30. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 402 (#4 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown: 160 (#71 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 242 to Cincinnati
#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 406 (#37 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Kansas City: 406 (#30 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 0 to Cincinnati
#28. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 437 (#53 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Cincinnati to San Francisco: 434 (#26 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 3 to Cincinnati
#27. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 441 (#36 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Cincinnati to San Antonio: 113 (#95 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 328 to Cincinnati
#26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 479 (#45 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Minneapolis: 638 (#16 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 159 to Minneapolis
#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Denver in 2014-2018: 483 (#43 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Denver: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 58 to Denver
#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 496 (#75 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Atlanta: 1,184 (#8 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 688 to Atlanta
#23. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 503 (#6 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Youngstown: 216 (#54 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 287 to Cincinnati
#22. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Springfield in 2014-2018: 525 (#3 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Springfield: 521 (#21 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 4 to Cincinnati
#21. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Nashville in 2014-2018: 536 (#18 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Nashville: 537 (#19 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1 to Nashville
#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Dallas in 2014-2018: 542 (#63 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Dallas: 1,147 (#10 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 605 to Dallas
#19. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Huntington in 2014-2018: 554 (#4 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Huntington: 295 (#39 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 259 to Cincinnati
#18. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Detroit in 2014-2018: 576 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Detroit: 398 (#33 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 178 to Cincinnati
#17. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Memphis in 2014-2018: 608 (#10 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Memphis: 123 (#88 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 485 to Cincinnati
#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Tampa in 2014-2018: 629 (#37 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Tampa: 880 (#11 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 251 to Tampa
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Miami in 2014-2018: 651 (#48 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Miami: 579 (#17 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 72 to Cincinnati
#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Boston in 2014-2018: 658 (#43 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Boston: 347 (#37 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 311 to Cincinnati
#13. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 684 (#23 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to St. Louis: 530 (#20 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 154 to Cincinnati
#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 713 (#72 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Los Angeles: 475 (#23 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 238 to Cincinnati
#11. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Akron in 2014-2018: 949 (#5 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Akron: 491 (#22 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 458 to Cincinnati
#10. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Toledo in 2014-2018: 1,131 (#4 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Toledo: 1,179 (#9 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 48 to Toledo
#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,152 (#46 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Washington: 692 (#15 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 460 to Cincinnati
#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,595 (#6 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Indianapolis: 1,235 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 360 to Cincinnati
#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from New York in 2014-2018: 1,786 (#60 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Cincinnati to New York: 759 (#14 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,027 to Cincinnati
#6. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Lexington in 2014-2018: 1,825 (#2 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lexington: 2,495 (#3 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 670 to Lexington
#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,983 (#39 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Chicago: 2,115 (#5 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 132 to Chicago
#4. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 1,995 (#3 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Louisville/Jefferson County: 2,381 (#4 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 386 to Louisville/Jefferson County
#3. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 2,717 (#4 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Cleveland: 1,481 (#6 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,236 to Cincinnati
#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Columbus in 2014-2018: 6,742 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Columbus: 5,941 (#1 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 801 to Cincinnati
#1. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati from Dayton in 2014-2018: 7,016 (#1 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Cincinnati to Dayton: 5,484 (#2 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 1,532 to Cincinnati