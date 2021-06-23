$500M wind turbine installation ship will make two stops before coming home to port in Hampton Roads

Since last fall, two wind turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach have been supplying clean energy to about 3,000 homes that are customers of Dominion Energy. Plans to install up to 180 turbines by the year 2026 will require some help.

That’s where a 472-foot, $500 million wind turbine installation ship comes in. Financed by Dominion and currently under construction in Brownsville, Texas, the vessel named Charybdis is expected to be in service by 2023. But first, it will support the construction of two offshore wind farms farther up the East Coast.

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted and New England-based energy company Eversource announced plans to charter the vessel to work from New London, Connecticut, to install two offshore wind projects to serve customers in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, according to a June 1 news release.

Ørsted installed the first two turbines 27 miles off of Virginia Beach for Dominion last year. At 600 feet high, they’re taller than the Washington Monument but still about 200 feet shorter than the future turbines.

Because of a federal statute that mandates no goods be shipped from one U.S. port to another on a non-U.S. vessel, they were constructed in Nova Scotia, Canada, then shipped to Virginia. That statute is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act.

Charybdis will make the process of installing the turbines more efficient, and it could mean good business for Hampton Roads. Kevin Carroll, operations and maintenance director for Dominion Energy, said the vessel is one example of the company’s efforts to establish a domestic supply chain.

“The offshore wind industry in the U.S. is in its infancy, and Dominion Energy has been working around the clock to develop a domestic supply chain anchored in Hampton Roads,” he said.

Matt Smith, director of offshore wind business development with the Hampton Roads Alliance, said Charybdis will add to Virginia’s status as a primary hub of the U.S. offshore wind industry and that the companies are leveraging the opportunity for growth. The goal is to ensure the region capitalizes on the economic benefits of growing the supply chain.

Already, the Virginia Offshore Wind Landing has opened. It is a collaborative office space for companies interested in the region’s offshore wind industry to network and access resources in partnership between the Virginia Department of Mines, Mineral, and Energy; the Hampton Roads Alliance; and Old Dominion University’s OpenSeas Technology Innovation Hub, according to its website.

A specific location for the ship in Hampton Roads is not yet known. Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said it would hopefully use one of the Port of Virginia’s multiuse terminals.

“The Port of Virginia offers a lot of advantages and we believe it will serve our project and other projects in the region well. It has no overhead height restrictions, a deep draft port and an experienced port operator and maritime workforce,” he said.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Ørsted agreed to lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to stage equipment. A spokesman for the Port of Virginia, Joseph Harris, said he thinks Charybdis could attract more ships, jobs and investments related to the offshore wind industry, though it’s too early to say how much. He said having the Portsmouth Marine Terminal available for such development is an asset and can serve as a magnet.

“The potential is enormous for Virginia,” he said. “And the fact that it can really have its foundations right here in the 757 region is very exciting. We’re still in those early steps, but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

