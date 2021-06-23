Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

$500M wind turbine installation ship will make two stops before coming home to port in Hampton Roads

By Elizabeth Moore, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 11 days ago

Since last fall, two wind turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach have been supplying clean energy to about 3,000 homes that are customers of Dominion Energy. Plans to install up to 180 turbines by the year 2026 will require some help.

That’s where a 472-foot, $500 million wind turbine installation ship comes in. Financed by Dominion and currently under construction in Brownsville, Texas, the vessel named Charybdis is expected to be in service by 2023. But first, it will support the construction of two offshore wind farms farther up the East Coast.

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted and New England-based energy company Eversource announced plans to charter the vessel to work from New London, Connecticut, to install two offshore wind projects to serve customers in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, according to a June 1 news release.

Ørsted installed the first two turbines 27 miles off of Virginia Beach for Dominion last year. At 600 feet high, they’re taller than the Washington Monument but still about 200 feet shorter than the future turbines.

Because of a federal statute that mandates no goods be shipped from one U.S. port to another on a non-U.S. vessel, they were constructed in Nova Scotia, Canada, then shipped to Virginia. That statute is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act.

Charybdis will make the process of installing the turbines more efficient, and it could mean good business for Hampton Roads. Kevin Carroll, operations and maintenance director for Dominion Energy, said the vessel is one example of the company’s efforts to establish a domestic supply chain.

“The offshore wind industry in the U.S. is in its infancy, and Dominion Energy has been working around the clock to develop a domestic supply chain anchored in Hampton Roads,” he said.

Matt Smith, director of offshore wind business development with the Hampton Roads Alliance, said Charybdis will add to Virginia’s status as a primary hub of the U.S. offshore wind industry and that the companies are leveraging the opportunity for growth. The goal is to ensure the region capitalizes on the economic benefits of growing the supply chain.

Already, the Virginia Offshore Wind Landing has opened. It is a collaborative office space for companies interested in the region’s offshore wind industry to network and access resources in partnership between the Virginia Department of Mines, Mineral, and Energy; the Hampton Roads Alliance; and Old Dominion University’s OpenSeas Technology Innovation Hub, according to its website.

A specific location for the ship in Hampton Roads is not yet known. Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said it would hopefully use one of the Port of Virginia’s multiuse terminals.

“The Port of Virginia offers a lot of advantages and we believe it will serve our project and other projects in the region well. It has no overhead height restrictions, a deep draft port and an experienced port operator and maritime workforce,” he said.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Ørsted agreed to lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to stage equipment. A spokesman for the Port of Virginia, Joseph Harris, said he thinks Charybdis could attract more ships, jobs and investments related to the offshore wind industry, though it’s too early to say how much. He said having the Portsmouth Marine Terminal available for such development is an asset and can serve as a magnet.

“The potential is enormous for Virginia,” he said. “And the fact that it can really have its foundations right here in the 757 region is very exciting. We’re still in those early steps, but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Elizabeth Moore, 757-247-4517, elizabeth.moore@virginiamedia.com

Community Policy
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Portsmouth, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Portsmouth, VA
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbines#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind#Hampton Roads#Dominion Energy#Danish#Eversource#Old Dominion University#Rsted#The Port Of Virginia#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

No fireworks expected from coronavirus, but delta variant is newest threat

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, with its promises of barbecues and pool parties, Virginia’s rate of new coronavirus infections was low but had crept up over the previous week. Across the state, about 1.8% of standard COVID-19 nasal swab tests were positive, a slight uptick from 1.6%, according to Virginia Department of Health data. In Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore, most rates ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

‘Massive’ American flag greets boaters at entrance to Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

At the mouth of Rudee Inlet, a majestic Old Glory waves in the wind, greeting mariners who enter the safe haven from the ocean. The 15-by-25-foot American flag flies from an 80-foot tall pole at Southside Marina. It can be seen from land too, with some of the best views from the southern-most point of the Boardwalk. Virginia Beach businesswoman Cheryl McLeskey, who owns the marina, installed ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Employment Commission facing pressure to improve performance as frustrations mount

When she was undergoing radiation treatment for cancer, Virginia Beach resident Leah Marshall was calling the Virginia Employment Commission. She filed for unemployment benefits two days after becoming unemployed in August 2020. Six months later, she still had no decision. Marshall ran out of savings and began filing for bankruptcy. One month later, she got an award letter and began receiving ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia MOCA launching new logo, website as part of rebranding project

By mid-July, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s website and brand will have a different look. Its website, logo and mission statement are getting a makeover so more people know it’s a museum, offering dozens of exhibitions per year. The museum started as an art association in the 1950s and eventually became an art center. Brad Tuggle, the museum’s director of audience development, said ...
PoliticsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Opinion: New U.Va. rector steps into high-profile crucible

James B. Murray ended two eventful years as rector of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors on Thursday and handed the gavel (maybe there’s a secret handshake, who knows) to the new rector, Richmond attorney Whitt Clement. Bonne chance, Whitt. I have known both of these men for decades and would happily admit to a bias in their favor. Clement might have found his way to the governor’s ...
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

In its 102nd year, Portsmouth neighborhood’s Independence Day celebration is time for unity

The Cradock Annual Patriotic Salute was back this year, bigger and better. In the Portsmouth neighborhood, small business vendors and food trucks set up shop, a DJ played music and about 13 kids rode bikes and scooters, parade-style, around Afton Square, where Saturday’s festivities were concentrated. The day also featured a patriotic salute by Mayor Shannon E. Glover and recitals of the ...