Metros sending the most people to New York
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
Metros sending the most people to New YorkStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to New York from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Utica in 2014-2018: 900 (#2 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from New York to Utica: 2,471 (#45 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,571 to Utica
waitscm // Flickr
#49. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 928 (#1 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from New York to Binghamton: 4,475 (#25 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 3,547 to Binghamton
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to New York from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 958 (#16 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from New York to St. Louis: 1,901 (#58 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 943 to St. Louis
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#47. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Richmond in 2014-2018: 975 (#6 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from New York to Richmond: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#46. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to New York from Worcester in 2014-2018: 983 (#6 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from New York to Worcester: 1,365 (#70 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 382 to Worcester
f11photo // Shutterstock
#45. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to New York from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,047 (#10 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from New York to Nashville: 1,833 (#59 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 786 to Nashville
Pixabay
#44. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,069 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from New York to Sacramento: 1,317 (#73 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 248 to Sacramento
Canva
#43. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to New York from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 1,095 (#11 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from New York to Cleveland: 1,534 (#66 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 439 to Cleveland
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#42. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,134 (#15 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from New York to Portland: 2,277 (#49 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,143 to Portland
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#41. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to New York from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,181 (#6 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from New York to Durham: 2,740 (#40 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,559 to Durham
f11photo // Shutterstock
#40. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to New York from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,245 (#16 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from New York to Denver: 3,721 (#33 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,476 to Denver
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to New York from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,275 (#7 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from New York to Columbus: 2,654 (#42 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,379 to Columbus
Pixabay
#38. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to New York from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,408 (#11 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from New York to Austin: 3,870 (#31 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,462 to Austin
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to New York from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,444 (#12 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from New York to Detroit: 2,360 (#48 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 916 to Detroit
Smallbones // Wikicommons
#36. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to New York from Vineland in 2014-2018: 1,481 (#2 most common destination from Vineland)
- Migration from New York to Vineland: 1,917 (#55 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 436 to Vineland
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#35. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Ithaca in 2014-2018: 1,515 (#1 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Migration from New York to Ithaca: 3,062 (#39 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,547 to Ithaca
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#34. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to New York from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,579 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from New York to Raleigh: 4,121 (#29 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,542 to Raleigh
spablab // Flickr
#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Providence in 2014-2018: 1,746 (#3 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from New York to Providence: 3,670 (#34 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,924 to Providence
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#32. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to New York from East Stroudsburg in 2014-2018: 1,768 (#1 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Migration from New York to East Stroudsburg: 3,571 (#35 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,803 to East Stroudsburg
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to New York from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,773 (#5 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from New York to Virginia Beach: 4,059 (#30 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,286 to Virginia Beach
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#30. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to New York from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,834 (#10 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from New York to San Jose: 3,442 (#36 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,608 to San Jose
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#29. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,891 (#5 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from New York to Pittsburgh: 3,249 (#37 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,358 to Pittsburgh
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to New York from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 2,141 (#8 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from New York to Charlotte: 8,674 (#14 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,533 to Charlotte
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#27. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New York from Hartford in 2014-2018: 2,284 (#4 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from New York to Hartford: 4,135 (#28 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,851 to Hartford
SD Dirk // Flickr
#26. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to New York from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,435 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from New York to San Diego: 3,740 (#32 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,305 to San Diego
skeeze // Pixabay
#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to New York from Houston in 2014-2018: 2,544 (#9 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from New York to Houston: 6,251 (#19 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 3,707 to Houston
DPPed// Wikimedia
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to New York from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,690 (#12 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from New York to Phoenix: 4,391 (#27 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,701 to Phoenix
Daniel Case // Wikicommons
#23. Kingston, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Kingston in 2014-2018: 2,905 (#1 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from New York to Kingston: 4,613 (#24 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,708 to Kingston
Public Domain
#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Seattle in 2014-2018: 2,953 (#9 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from New York to Seattle: 5,112 (#22 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,159 to Seattle
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 2,980 (#2 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from New York to Buffalo: 6,772 (#17 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 3,792 to Buffalo
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#20. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to New York from Atlantic City in 2014-2018: 3,042 (#1 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Migration from New York to Atlantic City: 2,247 (#50 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 795 to New York
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#19. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to New York from Orlando in 2014-2018: 3,210 (#6 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from New York to Orlando: 10,378 (#11 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 7,168 to Orlando
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#18. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New York from New Haven in 2014-2018: 3,246 (#3 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from New York to New Haven: 4,440 (#26 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,194 to New Haven
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 3,376 (#1 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from New York to Syracuse: 5,641 (#21 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,265 to Syracuse
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to New York from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,471 (#10 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from New York to Dallas: 6,868 (#16 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 3,397 to Dallas
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to New York from Tampa in 2014-2018: 3,624 (#5 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from New York to Tampa: 10,524 (#10 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,900 to Tampa
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to New York from Allentown in 2014-2018: 3,761 (#2 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from New York to Allentown: 10,703 (#9 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,942 to Allentown
Famartin // Wikicommons
#13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to New York from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 3,824 (#4 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from New York to Baltimore: 6,717 (#18 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,893 to Baltimore
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 4,725 (#2 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from New York to Atlanta: 12,320 (#7 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 7,595 to Atlanta
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#11. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Albany in 2014-2018: 5,389 (#1 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from New York to Albany: 10,012 (#12 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 4,623 to Albany
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to New York from Chicago in 2014-2018: 5,751 (#9 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from New York to Chicago: 7,432 (#15 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,681 to Chicago
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to New York from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 5,942 (#7 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from New York to San Francisco: 9,761 (#13 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 3,819 to San Francisco
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to New York from Rochester in 2014-2018: 6,304 (#1 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from New York to Rochester: 6,180 (#20 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 124 to New York
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#7. Trenton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to New York from Trenton in 2014-2018: 7,387 (#1 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from New York to Trenton: 12,288 (#8 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 4,901 to Trenton
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#6. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to New York from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 7,402 (#1 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from New York to Bridgeport: 14,095 (#6 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,693 to Bridgeport
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to New York from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 8,887 (#10 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from New York to Los Angeles: 15,542 (#5 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,655 to Los Angeles
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to New York from Miami in 2014-2018: 9,282 (#4 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from New York to Miami: 23,228 (#2 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 13,946 to Miami
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to New York from Boston in 2014-2018: 9,565 (#4 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from New York to Boston: 16,264 (#3 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 6,699 to Boston
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to New York from Washington in 2014-2018: 10,600 (#4 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from New York to Washington: 16,086 (#4 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 5,486 to Washington
f11photo // Shutterstock
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to New York from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 18,328 (#1 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from New York to Philadelphia: 31,621 (#1 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 13,293 to Philadelphia