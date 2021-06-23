Police: Man found with stolen handgun during traffic stop in Meriden

HARTFORD — A Meriden man has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin from two food stores he operated in Bridgeport. Eddy Antonio Torres Morel, 50, of Meriden, was reportedly selling drugs from Big Daddy’s Deli and Jamal’s Market, two stores he operated on East Main Street in Bridgeport, according to a statement released by officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police allegedly made two purchases of a half-kilogram each of heroin from Torres, first at Jamal’s in October 2019, and at Big Daddy’s in January 2020.