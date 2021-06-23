Cancel
Police: Man found with stolen handgun during traffic stop in Meriden

By Lauren Sellew , Record-Journal staff
MERIDEN — A man faces charges after police said he was found with a loaded firearm previously reported stolen during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Carlton McCollough, 31, of Lydia, South Carolina, was charged with theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, no pistol permit and possession of a large capacity magazine. He also faces several drug charges and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

