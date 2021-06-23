Metros sending the most people to Boise
Metros sending the most people to BoiseStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Boise using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Boise from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Carson City, NV Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Carson City in 2014-2018: 107 (#6 most common destination from Carson City)
- Migration from Boise to Carson City: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 107 to Boise
#49. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 109 (#37 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Migration from Boise to Santa Rosa: 34 (#97 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 75 to Boise
#48. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 113 (#15 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Boise to Kennewick: 142 (#37 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 29 to Kennewick
#47. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 120 (#165 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Boise to Atlanta: 156 (#30 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 36 to Atlanta
#46. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Midland in 2014-2018: 122 (#15 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Boise to Midland: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 122 to Boise
#45. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 123 (#71 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Boise to Urban Honolulu: 134 (#41 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 11 to Urban Honolulu
#44. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 124 (#21 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Boise to Lubbock: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 124 to Boise
#43. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Visalia in 2014-2018: 127 (#19 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Boise to Visalia: 2 (#171 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 125 to Boise
#42. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Stockton in 2014-2018: 128 (#29 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Boise to Stockton: 151 (#32 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 23 to Stockton
#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 147 (#91 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Boise to Kansas City: 9 (#149 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 138 to Boise
#40. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 157 (#12 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Boise to Bellingham: 47 (#78 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 110 to Boise
#39. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Walla Walla in 2014-2018: 160 (#8 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Migration from Boise to Walla Walla: 91 (#51 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 69 to Boise
#38. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Austin in 2014-2018: 163 (#81 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Boise to Austin: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 163 to Boise
#37. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Logan in 2014-2018: 165 (#7 most common destination from Logan)
- Migration from Boise to Logan: 150 (#33 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 15 to Boise
#36. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 167 (#40 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Boise to Oklahoma City: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 167 to Boise
#35. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Lewiston in 2014-2018: 170 (#4 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Migration from Boise to Lewiston: 157 (#28 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 13 to Boise
#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 193 (#40 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Boise to Albuquerque: 30 (#103 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 163 to Boise
#33. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Modesto in 2014-2018: 217 (#17 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Boise to Modesto: 102 (#48 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 115 to Boise
#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Dallas in 2014-2018: 228 (#117 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Boise to Dallas: 221 (#18 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 7 to Boise
#31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Chicago in 2014-2018: 230 (#151 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Boise to Chicago: 315 (#14 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 85 to Chicago
#30. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 231 (#28 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Boise to Oxnard: 18 (#127 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 213 to Boise
#29. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Missoula in 2014-2018: 239 (#4 most common destination from Missoula)
- Migration from Boise to Missoula: 42 (#87 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 197 to Boise
#28. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Burlington in 2014-2018: 241 (#7 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Boise to Burlington: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 241 to Boise
#27. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Fresno in 2014-2018: 254 (#25 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Boise to Fresno: 31 (#101 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 223 to Boise
#26. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 292 (#58 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Boise to San Antonio: 45 (#82 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 247 to Boise
#25. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Spokane in 2014-2018: 292 (#13 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Boise to Spokane: 345 (#12 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 53 to Spokane
#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 334 (#14 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Boise to Santa Maria: 5 (#163 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 329 to Boise
#23. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 339 (#16 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Boise to Lakeland: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 339 to Boise
#22. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Bend in 2014-2018: 360 (#6 most common destination from Bend)
- Migration from Boise to Bend: 68 (#61 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 292 to Boise
#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from New York in 2014-2018: 405 (#133 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Boise to New York: 28 (#109 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 377 to Boise
#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 409 (#42 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Boise to Las Vegas: 311 (#16 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 98 to Boise
#19. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Ogden in 2014-2018: 416 (#10 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Boise to Ogden: 355 (#11 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 61 to Boise
#18. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 426 (#13 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Boise to Anchorage: 31 (#101 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 395 to Boise
#17. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Coeur d'Alene in 2014-2018: 459 (#3 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Migration from Boise to Coeur d'Alene: 379 (#9 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 80 to Boise
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Houston in 2014-2018: 479 (#64 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Boise to Houston: 46 (#80 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 433 to Boise
#15. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 592 (#33 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Boise to Sacramento: 314 (#15 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 278 to Boise
#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from San Jose in 2014-2018: 649 (#26 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Boise to San Jose: 177 (#24 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 472 to Boise
#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 721 (#38 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Boise to Phoenix: 540 (#8 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 181 to Boise
#12. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 723 (#13 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Boise to Salt Lake City: 629 (#7 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 94 to Boise
#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 834 (#35 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Boise to San Francisco: 317 (#13 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 517 to Boise
#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Riverside in 2014-2018: 853 (#27 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Boise to Riverside: 148 (#34 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 705 to Boise
#9. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Idaho Falls in 2014-2018: 885 (#1 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Migration from Boise to Idaho Falls: 1,088 (#2 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 203 to Idaho Falls
#8. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Provo in 2014-2018: 898 (#4 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Boise to Provo: 634 (#6 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 264 to Boise
#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Denver in 2014-2018: 902 (#24 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Boise to Denver: 189 (#20 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 713 to Boise
#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,001 (#33 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Boise to Seattle: 1,068 (#3 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 67 to Seattle
#5. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,028 (#28 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Boise to San Diego: 208 (#19 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 820 to Boise
#4. Pocatello, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Pocatello in 2014-2018: 1,120 (#1 most common destination from Pocatello)
- Migration from Boise to Pocatello: 931 (#5 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 189 to Boise
#3. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 1,196 (#1 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Boise to Twin Falls: 973 (#4 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 223 to Boise
#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,353 (#12 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Boise to Portland: 1,198 (#1 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 155 to Boise
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Boise from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,768 (#30 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Boise to Los Angeles: 366 (#10 most common destination from Boise)
- Net migration: 1,402 to Boise