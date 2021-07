Prior to 2020, only 4% of U.S. employers enabled 40% of their workforce to primarily work from home. That’s despite the fact that flexible work arrangements (FWA) have been studied since W.K. Kellogg Co. deviated its staffing schedules in the 1930s. Common sentiment held that remote working practices helped most parents manage work and life; however, as we’ve seen with COVID-19, this was not always the case. Sixty percent of U.S. families have at least one child under age 18 and are dual-income households. We sought to explore the personal side of the parent experience and wonder how working parents forged through the new work territory to find success? Does remote work work for most parents?