Metros sending the most people to Virginia Beach - Norfolk

Effective: 2021-07-02 08:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesapeake; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk; Virginia Beach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ...THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE NORTHERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 838 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Western Branch, or near Churchland, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Ocean View, Kempsville, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Regent University, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Bowers Hill, Cradock, Princess Anne and Driver. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this storm. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.