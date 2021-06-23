Metros sending the most people to Atlantic City
Metros sending the most people to Atlantic CityStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Atlantic City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Atlantic City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 5 (#280 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Virginia Beach: 207 (#8 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 202 to Virginia Beach
#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Detroit in 2014-2018: 6 (#274 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Detroit: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City
#48. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Lebanon in 2014-2018: 6 (#61 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lebanon: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 4 to Lebanon
#47. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 8 (#231 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cleveland: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 8 to Atlantic City
#46. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Dayton in 2014-2018: 8 (#170 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Dayton: 5 (#96 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 3 to Atlantic City
#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 8 (#232 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cincinnati: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Cincinnati
#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Providence in 2014-2018: 8 (#165 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Providence: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Providence
#43. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Albany in 2014-2018: 10 (#151 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Albany: 34 (#50 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 24 to Albany
#42. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from North Port in 2014-2018: 12 (#184 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Atlantic City to North Port: 60 (#31 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 48 to North Port
#41. Florence, SC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Florence in 2014-2018: 16 (#51 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Florence: 3 (#98 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 13 to Atlantic City
#40. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Scranton in 2014-2018: 16 (#98 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Scranton: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City
#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 17 (#215 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Nashville: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 17 to Atlantic City
#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 18 (#127 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lakeland: 20 (#66 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Lakeland
#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Charleston in 2014-2018: 18 (#154 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Charleston: 91 (#20 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 73 to Charleston
#36. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Worcester in 2014-2018: 20 (#112 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Worcester: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlantic City
#35. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Columbus in 2014-2018: 22 (#194 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Columbus: 53 (#32 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 31 to Columbus
#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Houston in 2014-2018: 23 (#278 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Houston: 86 (#22 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 63 to Houston
#33. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 23 (#123 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cape Coral: 148 (#11 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 125 to Cape Coral
#32. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 25 (#97 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Greensboro: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 4 to Atlantic City
#31. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 26 (#54 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Brownsville: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 26 to Atlantic City
#30. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 27 (#112 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Buffalo: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 27 to Atlantic City
#29. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Norwich in 2014-2018: 27 (#67 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Norwich: 41 (#42 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 14 to Norwich
#28. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Sebastian in 2014-2018: 27 (#45 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Sebastian: 85 (#23 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 58 to Sebastian
#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 29 (#290 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Los Angeles: 28 (#53 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 1 to Atlantic City
#26. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 30 (#94 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Myrtle Beach: 49 (#35 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 19 to Myrtle Beach
#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 31 (#198 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Atlantic City to San Francisco: 31 (#52 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 0 to Atlantic City
#24. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 31 (#192 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Baltimore: 214 (#7 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 183 to Baltimore
#23. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Utica in 2014-2018: 35 (#49 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Utica: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 35 to Atlantic City
#22. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Billings in 2014-2018: 40 (#29 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Billings: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 40 to Atlantic City
#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 40 (#181 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Las Vegas: 146 (#13 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 106 to Las Vegas
#20. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 45 (#48 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Salisbury: 114 (#16 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 69 to Salisbury
#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 49 (#266 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Chicago: 36 (#45 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 13 to Atlantic City
#18. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 52 (#99 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Albuquerque: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 52 to Atlantic City
#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 53 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Atlanta: 47 (#36 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City
#16. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 56 (#147 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Charlotte: 79 (#26 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 23 to Charlotte
#15. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Orlando in 2014-2018: 64 (#141 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Orlando: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 43 to Atlantic City
#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Boston in 2014-2018: 68 (#157 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Boston: 85 (#23 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 17 to Boston
#13. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 80 (#36 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lancaster: 194 (#9 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 114 to Lancaster
#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Allentown in 2014-2018: 94 (#55 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Allentown: 118 (#15 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 24 to Allentown
#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Miami in 2014-2018: 118 (#152 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Miami: 354 (#5 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 236 to Miami
#10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 147 (#50 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Atlantic City to New Orleans: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 147 to Atlantic City
#9. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Killeen in 2014-2018: 153 (#47 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Killeen: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 132 to Atlantic City
#8. Lima, OH Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Lima in 2014-2018: 182 (#5 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lima: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 182 to Atlantic City
#7. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 201 (#48 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Raleigh: 23 (#59 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 178 to Atlantic City
#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Tampa in 2014-2018: 274 (#76 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Tampa: 103 (#17 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 171 to Atlantic City
#5. Trenton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Trenton in 2014-2018: 365 (#3 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Trenton: 300 (#6 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 65 to Atlantic City
#4. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Vineland in 2014-2018: 1,207 (#3 most common destination from Vineland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Vineland: 1,059 (#3 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 148 to Atlantic City
#3. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 1,381 (#1 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Ocean City: 507 (#4 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 874 to Atlantic City
#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from New York in 2014-2018: 2,247 (#50 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Atlantic City to New York: 3,042 (#1 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 795 to New York
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 3,241 (#12 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Philadelphia: 2,764 (#2 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 477 to Atlantic City