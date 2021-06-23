Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Atlantic City

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Enq9A_0acsuTz200
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Atlantic City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Atlantic City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Atlantic City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jix4w_0acsuTz200
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#50. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 5 (#280 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Virginia Beach: 207 (#8 most common destination from Atlantic City)

- Net migration: 202 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cggVJ_0acsuTz200
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Detroit in 2014-2018: 6 (#274 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Detroit: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)

- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCI2O_0acsuTz200
Pixabay

#48. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Lebanon in 2014-2018: 6 (#61 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lebanon: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)

- Net migration: 4 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbyeQ_0acsuTz200
Canva

#47. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 8 (#231 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cleveland: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)

- Net migration: 8 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyHNh_0acsuTz200
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Dayton in 2014-2018: 8 (#170 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Dayton: 5 (#96 most common destination from Atlantic City)

- Net migration: 3 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaycv_0acsuTz200
Canva

#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 8 (#232 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cincinnati: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXpon_0acsuTz200
spablab // Flickr

#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Providence in 2014-2018: 8 (#165 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Providence: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe1t7_0acsuTz200
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#43. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Albany in 2014-2018: 10 (#151 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Albany: 34 (#50 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 24 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0nl4_0acsuTz200
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#42. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from North Port in 2014-2018: 12 (#184 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Atlantic City to North Port: 60 (#31 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 48 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4hH6_0acsuTz200
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Florence, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Florence in 2014-2018: 16 (#51 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Florence: 3 (#98 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 13 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gam4i_0acsuTz200
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Scranton in 2014-2018: 16 (#98 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Scranton: 10 (#83 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBnxZ_0acsuTz200
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 17 (#215 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Nashville: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 17 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gr0b_0acsuTz200
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 18 (#127 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lakeland: 20 (#66 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 2 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvRI4_0acsuTz200
Ken Lund // Flickr

#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Charleston in 2014-2018: 18 (#154 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Charleston: 91 (#20 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 73 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPOQJ_0acsuTz200
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#36. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Worcester in 2014-2018: 20 (#112 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Worcester: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyJDj_0acsuTz200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Columbus in 2014-2018: 22 (#194 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Columbus: 53 (#32 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 31 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCInJ_0acsuTz200
skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Houston in 2014-2018: 23 (#278 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Houston: 86 (#22 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 63 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixlAO_0acsuTz200
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#33. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 23 (#123 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Cape Coral: 148 (#11 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 125 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJpar_0acsuTz200
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#32. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 25 (#97 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Greensboro: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 4 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDRe8_0acsuTz200
Public Domain

#31. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 26 (#54 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Brownsville: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 26 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wPBT_0acsuTz200
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 27 (#112 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Buffalo: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 27 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXDeU_0acsuTz200
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#29. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Norwich in 2014-2018: 27 (#67 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Norwich: 41 (#42 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 14 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RM5g_0acsuTz200
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#28. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Sebastian in 2014-2018: 27 (#45 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Sebastian: 85 (#23 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 58 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1E4X_0acsuTz200
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 29 (#290 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Los Angeles: 28 (#53 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 1 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNCU1_0acsuTz200
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#26. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 30 (#94 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Myrtle Beach: 49 (#35 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 19 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQ1BO_0acsuTz200
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 31 (#198 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Atlantic City to San Francisco: 31 (#52 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 0 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHBbm_0acsuTz200
Famartin // Wikicommons

#24. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 31 (#192 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Baltimore: 214 (#7 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 183 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHPDf_0acsuTz200
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Utica in 2014-2018: 35 (#49 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Utica: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 35 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV5XQ_0acsuTz200
https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280x720/s3/Billings_MT_Downtown_12.jpg?token=up8hj9Pj

#22. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Billings in 2014-2018: 40 (#29 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Billings: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 40 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kb7K_0acsuTz200
randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 40 (#181 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Las Vegas: 146 (#13 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 106 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmnl6_0acsuTz200
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#20. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 45 (#48 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Salisbury: 114 (#16 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 69 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAQtm_0acsuTz200
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 49 (#266 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Chicago: 36 (#45 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 13 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b88F_0acsuTz200
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 52 (#99 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Albuquerque: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 52 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEICB_0acsuTz200
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 53 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Atlanta: 47 (#36 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEglp_0acsuTz200
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 56 (#147 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Charlotte: 79 (#26 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 23 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNT6R_0acsuTz200
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#15. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Orlando in 2014-2018: 64 (#141 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Orlando: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 43 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKDR6_0acsuTz200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Boston in 2014-2018: 68 (#157 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Boston: 85 (#23 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 17 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jx1JB_0acsuTz200
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 80 (#36 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lancaster: 194 (#9 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 114 to Lancaster https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDo9m_0acsuTz200
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Allentown in 2014-2018: 94 (#55 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Allentown: 118 (#15 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 24 to Allentown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQopS_0acsuTz200
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Miami in 2014-2018: 118 (#152 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Miami: 354 (#5 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 236 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZSXb_0acsuTz200
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 147 (#50 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Atlantic City to New Orleans: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 147 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQNKp_0acsuTz200
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#9. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Killeen in 2014-2018: 153 (#47 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Killeen: 21 (#63 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 132 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfEmD_0acsuTz200
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Lima in 2014-2018: 182 (#5 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lima: 0 (#109 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 182 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0k6P_0acsuTz200
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 201 (#48 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Raleigh: 23 (#59 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 178 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26keut_0acsuTz200
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Tampa in 2014-2018: 274 (#76 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Tampa: 103 (#17 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 171 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ok9IX_0acsuTz200
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#5. Trenton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Trenton in 2014-2018: 365 (#3 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Trenton: 300 (#6 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 65 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MprK1_0acsuTz200
Smallbones // Wikicommons

#4. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Vineland in 2014-2018: 1,207 (#3 most common destination from Vineland)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Vineland: 1,059 (#3 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 148 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6Cjh_0acsuTz200
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#3. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 1,381 (#1 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Ocean City: 507 (#4 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 874 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTHb3_0acsuTz200
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from New York in 2014-2018: 2,247 (#50 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Atlantic City to New York: 3,042 (#1 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 795 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNJF8_0acsuTz200
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 3,241 (#12 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Atlantic City to Philadelphia: 2,764 (#2 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 477 to Atlantic City
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City#Ny Metro#Albuquerque#Lebanon#Atlanta#Wikicommons Metros#The U S Census Bureau#Cleveland Elyria#Wikimedia Commons#Dayton#Providence Warwick#Ri Ma#Albany Pat Mcginley#Wilkes Barre#Nashville Davidson#Murfreesboro#Lakeland Ken Lund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Live Below the Poverty Line

More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the […]
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Boxing Set to Return to Atlantic City

Atlantic City's lengthy boxing drought is about to end. Philadelphia-based promoter Manny Rivera and his Hard Hitting Promotions company will be staging a 12-card series at Showboat starting July 31. It will be the first professional boxing show held on the boardwalk since March 7, 2020, when Rivera held a...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Shark spotted near Atlantic City, Ocean City

A white shark last week journeyed close to the shore off Atlantic City and Ocean City, the marine research website OCEARCH reported Tuesday. Named Freya, the 883-pound, sub-adult shark pinged near Ocean City at 9:28 a.m. Friday. It then pinged near Atlantic City at 10:36 a.m. The most recent ping placed the 11-foot shark at Rhode Island Sound on Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,216,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and […]
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

New Jersey closer to extending Atlantic City takeover

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would extend the state takeover of most of Atlantic City's major decision-making powers for another four years. If the bill is signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the state will have been in charge of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Four-Fifths Of U.S. Metro Areas More Segregated In 2019 Than In 1990, While Detroit Is The Most Segregated City In Country

Most residential neighborhoods in U.S. metro areas remain highly segregated more than 50 years after the Fair Housing Act of 1968, a report by the University of California-Berkeley has found, although all-white and all-black neighborhoods have largely vanished, according to the study’s proprietary Divergence Index. Key Facts. The study, looking...
Newark, NJtalesbuzz.com

Dye pack explodes on New Jersey bank robber

A New Jersey bank robber was seeing red after a dye pack exploded on him as he fled the scene Saturday. Video released by police shows the suspect being trailed by a cloud of red smoke outside of a Capital One bank in Newark. The man walked into the Springfield...
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Delaware fugitives captured in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On June 30, 2021, a man and woman, both wanted fugitives from Delaware, were arrested after refusing to surrender to law enforcement. At 7:37 am, patrol officers responded to the 100-north block of Georgia Avenue to assist United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members who were attempting to arrest Rahiem Jackson and Maya Hairston. Jackson was wanted for weapons offense. Hairston was wanted for charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that she was involved in with law enforcement.Jackson and Hairston refused commands to exit the residence.
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic City woman reported missing

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Nyuyet Mai, 51, was last seen entering the beach at Florida Avenue, police wrote on Facebook. Mai is Asian, 5 feet tall and weighs about 95 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing dark...
Atlantic City, NJbreakingac.com

Atlantic City native killed in Atlanta

A man originally from Atlantic City was killed in Atlanta this week. Kevin “Vino” Fulton was fatally shot by a ride-share driver just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, at a Chevron station. Fulton and two other passengers were in the vehicle when they got into an argument with the driver, according...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000

Situated in the Casino area district, on a quiet street with houses on only one side-across the street is a very attractive 8 foot fencing over looking land. House boasts a large front porch, Living and Dning room eat in kitchen and utility room/laundry- 3 bedroom, 2 baths, a nice yard in back; walk to the outlets one block and 4 city blocks to the boardwalk, beach & casinos. Restuarants throughout the area. There are buses to take you up and down the Island and Jitneys to take you up and down Atlantic City, Bus station and train Station are a few block away to take you to your other destinations Phila, NY etc Appointment only, short sale handled through Sokol's Law office.