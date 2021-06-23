Metros sending the most people to Charlotte
Metros sending the most people to CharlotteStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Charlotte using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Charlotte from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 494 (#50 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Charlotte to San Francisco: 409 (#43 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 85 to Charlotte
#49. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 520 (#7 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Migration from Charlotte to Hilton Head Island: 411 (#42 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 109 to Charlotte
#48. Burlington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Burlington in 2014-2018: 541 (#4 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Charlotte to Burlington: 278 (#61 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 263 to Charlotte
#47. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from New Haven in 2014-2018: 542 (#9 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Charlotte to New Haven: 94 (#120 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 448 to Charlotte
#46. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 549 (#8 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Charlotte to Buffalo: 203 (#73 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 346 to Charlotte
#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Richmond in 2014-2018: 562 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Charlotte to Richmond: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 150 to Charlotte
#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 572 (#30 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Charlotte to Las Vegas: 480 (#37 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 92 to Charlotte
#43. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 588 (#38 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Charlotte to Minneapolis: 311 (#56 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 277 to Charlotte
#42. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 619 (#7 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Knoxville: 366 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 253 to Charlotte
#41. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 630 (#10 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Charlotte to Bridgeport: 316 (#55 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 314 to Charlotte
#40. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Orlando in 2014-2018: 643 (#28 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Charlotte to Orlando: 782 (#24 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 139 to Orlando
#39. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Denver in 2014-2018: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Charlotte to Denver: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 117 to Charlotte
#38. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Columbus in 2014-2018: 656 (#20 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Charlotte to Columbus: 738 (#25 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 82 to Columbus
#37. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 659 (#43 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Charlotte to Phoenix: 569 (#34 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 90 to Charlotte
#36. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Greenville in 2014-2018: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 532 to Greenville
#35. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Seattle in 2014-2018: 672 (#45 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Charlotte to Seattle: 613 (#31 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 59 to Charlotte
#34. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Rochester in 2014-2018: 707 (#8 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Charlotte to Rochester: 346 (#51 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 361 to Charlotte
#33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 723 (#19 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Charlotte to Indianapolis: 376 (#47 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 347 to Charlotte
#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Detroit in 2014-2018: 740 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Charlotte to Detroit: 452 (#39 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 288 to Charlotte
#31. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Hartford in 2014-2018: 761 (#13 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Charlotte to Hartford: 219 (#68 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 542 to Charlotte
#30. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Albany in 2014-2018: 763 (#6 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Charlotte to Albany: 175 (#78 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 588 to Charlotte
#29. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from San Diego in 2014-2018: 790 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Charlotte to San Diego: 144 (#91 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 646 to Charlotte
#28. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 859 (#18 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Charlotte to Pittsburgh: 719 (#26 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 140 to Charlotte
#27. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 889 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach: 1,836 (#11 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach
#26. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 892 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Charlotte to Baltimore: 609 (#32 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 283 to Charlotte
#25. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,006 (#19 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 717 (#27 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 289 to Charlotte
#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,020 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Jacksonville: 367 (#48 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 653 to Charlotte
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,071 (#29 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Charlotte to Houston: 1,413 (#14 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 342 to Houston
#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,073 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Charlotte to Dallas: 648 (#29 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 425 to Charlotte
#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,233 (#26 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Charlotte to Boston: 578 (#33 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 655 to Charlotte
#20. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 1,266 (#3 most common destination from Spartanburg)
- Migration from Charlotte to Spartanburg: 631 (#30 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 635 to Charlotte
#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 1,294 (#4 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Charlotte to Wilmington: 1,893 (#10 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 599 to Wilmington
#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,338 (#40 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Charlotte to Los Angeles: 809 (#20 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 529 to Charlotte
#17. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,346 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Fayetteville: 787 (#22 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 559 to Charlotte
#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,401 (#13 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Charlotte to Tampa: 825 (#19 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 576 to Charlotte
#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,504 (#47 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Charlotte to Chicago: 1,462 (#13 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 42 to Charlotte
#14. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Asheville in 2014-2018: 1,518 (#1 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Asheville: 1,366 (#16 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 152 to Charlotte
#13. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,694 (#4 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Charlotte to Durham: 2,901 (#6 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 1,207 to Durham
#12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,744 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Charlotte to Charleston: 1,614 (#12 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 130 to Charlotte
#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,779 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Charlotte to Philadelphia: 783 (#23 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 996 to Charlotte
#10. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,937 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 2,314 (#7 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 377 to Greenville
#9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,369 (#17 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Charlotte to Miami: 878 (#18 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 1,491 to Charlotte
#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,002 (#22 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Charlotte to Washington: 1,390 (#15 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 1,612 to Charlotte
#7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Hickory in 2014-2018: 3,128 (#1 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Charlotte to Hickory: 3,875 (#2 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 747 to Hickory
#6. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 3,365 (#2 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Charlotte to Raleigh: 4,570 (#1 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 1,205 to Raleigh
#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,463 (#8 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Charlotte to Atlanta: 2,039 (#9 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 1,424 to Charlotte
#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 3,495 (#2 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Charlotte to Greensboro: 3,234 (#4 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 261 to Charlotte
#3. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Columbia in 2014-2018: 3,662 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Charlotte to Columbia: 3,061 (#5 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 601 to Charlotte
#2. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from Winston in 2014-2018: 3,944 (#2 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Charlotte to Winston: 3,406 (#3 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 538 to Charlotte
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte from New York in 2014-2018: 8,674 (#14 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Charlotte to New York: 2,141 (#8 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 6,533 to Charlotte