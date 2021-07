Having crammed enough ’80s nostalgia down the throat of Bumblebee like the producers were trying to make some sort of pate, the Transformers franchise has decided to move forward into the ’90s for the next picture in the series. Self-identified ’90s kids, you might want to be sitting down while you read this one. At a live-streamed panel earlier on Tuesday, Paramount revealed a bunch of brand-new details about the seventh Transformers movie, as well as the Steven Caple Jr.-directed film’s title: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Bad title, but, then again, has a Transformers film ever had a good subtitle?