Metros sending the most people to Cedar Rapids
Metros sending the most people to Cedar RapidsStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cedar Rapids using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cedar Rapids from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 30 (#95 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fort Collins: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 30 to Cedar Rapids
#49. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 31 (#88 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fayetteville: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 31 to Cedar Rapids
#48. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Niles in 2014-2018: 33 (#28 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Niles: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 33 to Cedar Rapids
#47. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 33 (#155 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Cleveland: 5 (#85 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 28 to Cedar Rapids
#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 33 (#284 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Los Angeles: 221 (#9 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 188 to Los Angeles
#45. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 36 (#34 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Sioux City: 83 (#25 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Sioux City
#44. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Columbus in 2014-2018: 39 (#153 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Columbus: 62 (#29 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 23 to Columbus
#43. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 40 (#47 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Lafayette: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids
#42. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Reno in 2014-2018: 40 (#85 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Reno: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids
#41. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from San Diego in 2014-2018: 40 (#229 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to San Diego: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids
#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Detroit in 2014-2018: 40 (#194 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Detroit: 9 (#73 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 31 to Cedar Rapids
#39. Pocatello, ID Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Pocatello in 2014-2018: 41 (#22 most common destination from Pocatello)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Pocatello: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 41 to Cedar Rapids
#38. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Boulder in 2014-2018: 42 (#61 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Boulder: 16 (#57 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 26 to Cedar Rapids
#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 45 (#85 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Little Rock: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Cedar Rapids
#36. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Medford in 2014-2018: 45 (#34 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Medford: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Cedar Rapids
#35. Cleveland, TN Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 47 (#19 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Cleveland: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids
#34. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Stockton in 2014-2018: 47 (#61 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Stockton: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids
#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from North Port in 2014-2018: 47 (#92 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to North Port: 10 (#69 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 37 to Cedar Rapids
#32. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from La Crosse in 2014-2018: 48 (#17 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to La Crosse: 5 (#85 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 43 to Cedar Rapids
#31. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Rockford in 2014-2018: 48 (#44 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Rockford: 9 (#73 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 39 to Cedar Rapids
#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 48 (#241 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Atlanta: 47 (#33 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 1 to Cedar Rapids
#29. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Kingsport in 2014-2018: 50 (#32 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Kingsport: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 50 to Cedar Rapids
#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 50 (#242 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Phoenix: 229 (#8 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 179 to Phoenix
#27. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 51 (#34 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Warner Robins: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 51 to Cedar Rapids
#26. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 53 (#156 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Las Vegas: 99 (#18 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 46 to Las Vegas
#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Memphis in 2014-2018: 56 (#117 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Memphis: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 56 to Cedar Rapids
#24. Peoria, IL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Peoria in 2014-2018: 59 (#55 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Peoria: 93 (#21 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 34 to Peoria
#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Dallas in 2014-2018: 63 (#220 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Dallas: 99 (#18 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 36 to Dallas
#22. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Austin in 2014-2018: 70 (#132 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Austin: 118 (#15 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 48 to Austin
#21. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 84 (#33 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fort Wayne: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 84 to Cedar Rapids
#20. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Tucson in 2014-2018: 91 (#79 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Tucson: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 91 to Cedar Rapids
#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Denver in 2014-2018: 99 (#141 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Denver: 174 (#11 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 75 to Denver
#18. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 104 (#68 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Salt Lake City: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 104 to Cedar Rapids
#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 106 (#115 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Minneapolis: 269 (#7 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 163 to Minneapolis
#16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 110 (#93 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Indianapolis: 23 (#49 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 87 to Cedar Rapids
#15. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 118 (#93 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Kansas City: 28 (#45 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 90 to Cedar Rapids
#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Boston in 2014-2018: 122 (#120 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Boston: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 122 to Cedar Rapids
#13. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Madison in 2014-2018: 177 (#35 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Madison: 455 (#6 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 278 to Madison
#12. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Seattle in 2014-2018: 208 (#98 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Seattle: 89 (#22 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 119 to Cedar Rapids
#11. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Chambersburg in 2014-2018: 225 (#4 most common destination from Chambersburg)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Chambersburg: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 225 to Cedar Rapids
#10. Dubuque, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque in 2014-2018: 235 (#5 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque: 175 (#10 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 60 to Cedar Rapids
#9. Ames, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Ames in 2014-2018: 274 (#3 most common destination from Ames)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Ames: 486 (#4 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 212 to Ames
#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 289 (#56 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to St. Louis: 144 (#13 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 145 to Cedar Rapids
#7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 316 (#14 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Des Moines: 1,163 (#2 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 847 to Des Moines
#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 319 (#43 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Jacksonville: 42 (#35 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 277 to Cedar Rapids
#5. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Omaha in 2014-2018: 334 (#23 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Omaha: 49 (#32 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 285 to Cedar Rapids
#4. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Davenport in 2014-2018: 519 (#4 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Davenport: 101 (#16 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 418 to Cedar Rapids
#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Chicago in 2014-2018: 521 (#95 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Chicago: 457 (#5 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 64 to Cedar Rapids
#2. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Waterloo in 2014-2018: 707 (#2 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Waterloo: 838 (#3 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 131 to Waterloo
#1. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 2,273 (#1 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City: 1,499 (#1 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 774 to Cedar Rapids