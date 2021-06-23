Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Cedar Rapids

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxufY_0acsuQKr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtmtD_0acsuQKr00
Davumaya//wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cedar Rapids using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cedar Rapids from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdDuW_0acsuQKr00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#50. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 30 (#95 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fort Collins: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 30 to Cedar Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317ldb_0acsuQKr00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#49. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 31 (#88 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fayetteville: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)

- Net migration: 31 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMRlx_0acsuQKr00
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Niles in 2014-2018: 33 (#28 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Niles: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)

- Net migration: 33 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxWXy_0acsuQKr00
Canva

#47. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 33 (#155 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Cleveland: 5 (#85 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)

- Net migration: 28 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5lA3_0acsuQKr00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 33 (#284 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Los Angeles: 221 (#9 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)

- Net migration: 188 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDkJ3_0acsuQKr00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#45. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 36 (#34 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Sioux City: 83 (#25 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Sioux City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWApO_0acsuQKr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Columbus in 2014-2018: 39 (#153 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Columbus: 62 (#29 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 23 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRj1c_0acsuQKr00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#43. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 40 (#47 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Lafayette: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Py7aj_0acsuQKr00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#42. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Reno in 2014-2018: 40 (#85 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Reno: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7th4_0acsuQKr00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from San Diego in 2014-2018: 40 (#229 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to San Diego: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5NDj_0acsuQKr00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Detroit in 2014-2018: 40 (#194 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Detroit: 9 (#73 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 31 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuL33_0acsuQKr00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#39. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Pocatello in 2014-2018: 41 (#22 most common destination from Pocatello)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Pocatello: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 41 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HqNw_0acsuQKr00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#38. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Boulder in 2014-2018: 42 (#61 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Boulder: 16 (#57 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 26 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rl3dF_0acsuQKr00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 45 (#85 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Little Rock: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJt3Q_0acsuQKr00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#36. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Medford in 2014-2018: 45 (#34 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Medford: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezUsv_0acsuQKr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#35. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 47 (#19 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Cleveland: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qveg_0acsuQKr00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#34. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Stockton in 2014-2018: 47 (#61 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Stockton: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQl2V_0acsuQKr00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from North Port in 2014-2018: 47 (#92 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to North Port: 10 (#69 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 37 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFaM9_0acsuQKr00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#32. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from La Crosse in 2014-2018: 48 (#17 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to La Crosse: 5 (#85 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 43 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0elW_0acsuQKr00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#31. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Rockford in 2014-2018: 48 (#44 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Rockford: 9 (#73 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 39 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFaK4_0acsuQKr00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 48 (#241 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Atlanta: 47 (#33 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 1 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT1gz_0acsuQKr00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Kingsport in 2014-2018: 50 (#32 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Kingsport: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 50 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U16n_0acsuQKr00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 50 (#242 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Phoenix: 229 (#8 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 179 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I94lT_0acsuQKr00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#27. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 51 (#34 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Warner Robins: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 51 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EspwT_0acsuQKr00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 53 (#156 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Las Vegas: 99 (#18 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 46 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtQEZ_0acsuQKr00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Memphis in 2014-2018: 56 (#117 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Memphis: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 56 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDCIL_0acsuQKr00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#24. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Peoria in 2014-2018: 59 (#55 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Peoria: 93 (#21 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 34 to Peoria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRt00_0acsuQKr00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Dallas in 2014-2018: 63 (#220 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Dallas: 99 (#18 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 36 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AYs5_0acsuQKr00
Pixabay

#22. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Austin in 2014-2018: 70 (#132 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Austin: 118 (#15 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 48 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfVAW_0acsuQKr00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 84 (#33 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Fort Wayne: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 84 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSDOL_0acsuQKr00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#20. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Tucson in 2014-2018: 91 (#79 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Tucson: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 91 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPJCi_0acsuQKr00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Denver in 2014-2018: 99 (#141 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Denver: 174 (#11 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 75 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D43Ar_0acsuQKr00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#18. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 104 (#68 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Salt Lake City: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 104 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO4UO_0acsuQKr00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 106 (#115 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Minneapolis: 269 (#7 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 163 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01umeu_0acsuQKr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 110 (#93 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Indianapolis: 23 (#49 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 87 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CswMJ_0acsuQKr00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#15. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 118 (#93 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Kansas City: 28 (#45 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 90 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rT8DF_0acsuQKr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Boston in 2014-2018: 122 (#120 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Boston: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 122 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDBad_0acsuQKr00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Madison in 2014-2018: 177 (#35 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Madison: 455 (#6 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 278 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f52Zi_0acsuQKr00
Public Domain

#12. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Seattle in 2014-2018: 208 (#98 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Seattle: 89 (#22 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 119 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2bsn_0acsuQKr00
jmd41280 // Flickr

#11. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Chambersburg in 2014-2018: 225 (#4 most common destination from Chambersburg)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Chambersburg: 0 (#124 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 225 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5WQc_0acsuQKr00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#10. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque in 2014-2018: 235 (#5 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque: 175 (#10 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 60 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWv6E_0acsuQKr00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Ames in 2014-2018: 274 (#3 most common destination from Ames)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Ames: 486 (#4 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 212 to Ames https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjsiG_0acsuQKr00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 289 (#56 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to St. Louis: 144 (#13 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 145 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifZDb_0acsuQKr00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 316 (#14 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Des Moines: 1,163 (#2 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 847 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfpAp_0acsuQKr00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 319 (#43 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Jacksonville: 42 (#35 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 277 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzKwV_0acsuQKr00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#5. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Omaha in 2014-2018: 334 (#23 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Omaha: 49 (#32 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 285 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqCrO_0acsuQKr00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#4. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Davenport in 2014-2018: 519 (#4 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Davenport: 101 (#16 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 418 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ned6W_0acsuQKr00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Chicago in 2014-2018: 521 (#95 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Chicago: 457 (#5 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 64 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeeCJ_0acsuQKr00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#2. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Waterloo in 2014-2018: 707 (#2 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Waterloo: 838 (#3 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 131 to Waterloo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOSF7_0acsuQKr00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 2,273 (#1 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City: 1,499 (#1 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 774 to Cedar Rapids
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#Photography#Cedar Rapids Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Cedar Rapids Brandonrush#Ar#Wikimedia Commons#Niles Benton Harbor#Cedar Rapids Canva#Cleveland Elyria#Nv Metro Area Migration#Pocatello#Little Rock North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Sets Urban Deer Hunt 2021

It's once again time for the city to unleash hunters out to help reduce the growing deer population with the annual Urban Deer Hunt. In looking to find that out, it turns out Cedar Rapids was one to join the fray over ten years ago. The official answer from Jason Andrews, who manages the Urban Deer Hunt Cedar Rapids, said in HowStuffWorks back in 2020, "Urban deer hunting is a management practice used in many cities and suburban areas across the United States." In short, it's for population control. Some may find it needless to purposely kill off these beautiful creatures, but they cause their share of issues.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Roundup, formerly known as the Barbecue Roundup, returns to Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The event was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The three-day food and music festival will feature headliners from the 70′s and 80′s at the McGrath Amphitheatre. It will also...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids almost done with derecho debris collection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The city of Cedar Rapids is nearly done with derecho debris collection as we near 11 months since the storm. About 86% of curbside tree debris has been completed and the city says crews are moving quickly. The southeast quadrant is underway right...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Join The Sweetest Color Run In Cedar Rapids This Fall

"The words "fun" and "run" go together for some people about as well as pineapple and pizza. But get Crunch Berries, art and music involved and you've got yourself a party. Iowa's News Now has details on this awesome "color run" happening this Fall in Cedar Rapids. The fun run (and walk) starts and ends on the 2nd Avenue bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, October 2. There's no word on whether sponsor Quaker Oats will arrange for "crunch berry day" in Cedar Rapids to take place at the same time but it might make the run go a little faster.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids' Hughes Park closed through October

Hughes Park, 2100 Wilson Ave SW, will be closed through October for construction. The next stage of park development will include adding a primary trail, outdoor classroom, birding station, nature themed play areas, ballfield, and an open air pavilion. Additional improvements include prairie landscaping, educational markers, and electrical service. A...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Get Artsy in Cedar Rapids for $0 All Summer

For the 12th straight year, a downtown Cedar Rapids attraction welcomes visitors for free. There is no catch, other than the hope to perhaps attract more Iowans to the beauty of the art world and its place at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. They have several Iowa and midwest-themed exhibits they'd like to highlight, including the work of an Iowa native through the exhibit Grant Wood Revealed: Rarely Seen works by an American Master.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man wins $100,000 Lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Michael Jones won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lux” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 3730 Williams Blvd. SW in Cedar Rapids. Jones claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health held a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market on Saturday. People could get the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. They will hold another pop-up clinic at the market on July 17th.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

[Update] Visit 939 Iowa Coming to Northeast Iowa

What do you do when you're a college student with nothing to do in the middle of a global pandemic? Travel all across your home state of course!. "It's kind of always been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old to visit every town in the state, so one day I just went up to Austin, and we decided to just go for it!" Seth Varner explained.
Newark, NJtalesbuzz.com

Dye pack explodes on New Jersey bank robber

A New Jersey bank robber was seeing red after a dye pack exploded on him as he fled the scene Saturday. Video released by police shows the suspect being trailed by a cloud of red smoke outside of a Capital One bank in Newark. The man walked into the Springfield...
Posted by
Mark Star

Sharks Are Everywhere -- Keep Your Children Away From the Water in North Carolina (Watch the Video)

You must ensure your safety and protection this summer. As we hit the beach, we want a lot of fun and our kids like to spend more and more time in the water. Be careful; shark attacks have become common in North Carolina. Most sharks are found in North Carolina’s estuaries and sounds are transient. They are capable of making quick trips into the estuaries to feed or migrate through. Some of them use the sounds as nursery habitat, and their little ones stay for months.