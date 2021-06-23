Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City
Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma CityStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Oklahoma City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Oklahoma City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 157 (#52 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Louisville/Jefferson County: 138 (#52 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 19 to Oklahoma City
#49. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Canton in 2014-2018: 159 (#14 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Canton: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 159 to Oklahoma City
#48. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Olympia in 2014-2018: 163 (#25 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 137 (#54 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 26 to Oklahoma City
#47. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Memphis in 2014-2018: 167 (#56 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Memphis: 136 (#55 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 31 to Oklahoma City
#46. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Springfield in 2014-2018: 171 (#16 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Springfield: 83 (#80 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 88 to Oklahoma City
#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 178 (#37 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Anchorage: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 1 to Oklahoma City
#44. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 186 (#66 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Nashville: 199 (#35 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 13 to Nashville
#43. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 187 (#33 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Clarksville: 151 (#45 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 36 to Oklahoma City
#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2014-2018: 187 (#103 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Seattle: 549 (#10 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 362 to Seattle
#41. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from College Station in 2014-2018: 192 (#12 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to College Station: 24 (#163 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 168 to Oklahoma City
#40. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 199 (#84 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Baltimore: 88 (#79 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 111 to Oklahoma City
#39. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Salinas in 2014-2018: 203 (#30 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 20 (#180 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 183 to Oklahoma City
#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Abilene in 2014-2018: 206 (#8 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Abilene: 103 (#72 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City
#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 216 (#35 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Albuquerque: 455 (#15 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 239 to Albuquerque
#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 247 (#64 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 70 to Oklahoma City
#35. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 252 (#13 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Corpus Christi: 119 (#61 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 133 to Oklahoma City
#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Miami in 2014-2018: 271 (#94 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Miami: 147 (#48 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 124 to Oklahoma City
#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 279 (#20 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 70 (#91 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 209 to Oklahoma City
#32. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 284 (#28 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City: 51 (#117 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 233 to Oklahoma City
#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 287 (#51 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas: 421 (#18 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 134 to Las Vegas
#30. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 294 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lubbock: 108 (#69 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 186 to Oklahoma City
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 329 (#102 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Atlanta: 355 (#24 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 26 to Atlanta
#28. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 344 (#5 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sioux City: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 344 to Oklahoma City
#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Washington in 2014-2018: 345 (#118 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Washington: 391 (#22 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 46 to Washington
#26. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from El Paso in 2014-2018: 361 (#26 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to El Paso: 112 (#66 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 249 to Oklahoma City
#25. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 398 (#6 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Amarillo: 142 (#51 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 256 to Oklahoma City
#24. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 415 (#39 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sacramento: 43 (#131 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 372 to Oklahoma City
#23. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Riverside in 2014-2018: 415 (#57 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Riverside: 560 (#9 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 145 to Riverside
#22. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 416 (#3 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita Falls: 120 (#60 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 296 to Oklahoma City
#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 427 (#67 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Diego: 397 (#21 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 30 to Oklahoma City
#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 447 (#10 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Little Rock: 69 (#95 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 378 to Oklahoma City
#19. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 493 (#15 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 107 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 386 to Oklahoma City
#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 523 (#38 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Louis: 430 (#16 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 93 to Oklahoma City
#17. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Austin in 2014-2018: 547 (#30 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Austin: 465 (#14 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 82 to Oklahoma City
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from New York in 2014-2018: 580 (#114 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to New York: 472 (#13 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 108 to Oklahoma City
#15. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 583 (#46 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Francisco: 231 (#32 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 352 to Oklahoma City
#14. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 675 (#5 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Fayetteville: 239 (#30 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 436 to Oklahoma City
#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 723 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Antonio: 524 (#11 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 199 to Oklahoma City
#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Denver in 2014-2018: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Denver: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City
#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 748 (#75 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Chicago: 311 (#27 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 437 to Oklahoma City
#10. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 781 (#19 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Kansas City: 425 (#17 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 356 to Oklahoma City
#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Phoenix: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 413 to Phoenix
#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 876 (#60 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles: 830 (#6 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 46 to Oklahoma City
#7. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 885 (#2 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Fort Smith: 406 (#20 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 479 to Oklahoma City
#6. Enid, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Enid in 2014-2018: 895 (#1 most common destination from Enid)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Enid: 475 (#12 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 420 to Oklahoma City
#5. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita in 2014-2018: 1,070 (#2 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita: 663 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 407 to Oklahoma City
#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#17 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Houston: 1,579 (#3 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 107 to Oklahoma City
#3. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lawton in 2014-2018: 1,797 (#1 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawton: 1,340 (#4 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 457 to Oklahoma City
#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Dallas in 2014-2018: 4,711 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Dallas: 3,246 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 1,465 to Oklahoma City
#1. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 5,633 (#1 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Tulsa: 3,905 (#1 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 1,728 to Oklahoma City