Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Oklahoma City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Oklahoma City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#50. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 157 (#52 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Louisville/Jefferson County: 138 (#52 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Canton in 2014-2018: 159 (#14 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Canton: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#48. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Olympia in 2014-2018: 163 (#25 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 137 (#54 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#47. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Memphis in 2014-2018: 167 (#56 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Memphis: 136 (#55 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#46. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Springfield in 2014-2018: 171 (#16 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Springfield: 83 (#80 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 178 (#37 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Anchorage: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 186 (#66 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Nashville: 199 (#35 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 187 (#33 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Clarksville: 151 (#45 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Public Domain

#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2014-2018: 187 (#103 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Seattle: 549 (#10 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#41. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from College Station in 2014-2018: 192 (#12 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to College Station: 24 (#163 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 199 (#84 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Baltimore: 88 (#79 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#39. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Salinas in 2014-2018: 203 (#30 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 20 (#180 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Abilene in 2014-2018: 206 (#8 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Abilene: 103 (#72 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 216 (#35 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Albuquerque: 455 (#15 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 247 (#64 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#35. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 252 (#13 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Corpus Christi: 119 (#61 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Miami in 2014-2018: 271 (#94 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Miami: 147 (#48 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 279 (#20 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 70 (#91 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#32. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 284 (#28 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City: 51 (#117 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 287 (#51 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas: 421 (#18 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 294 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lubbock: 108 (#69 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 329 (#102 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Atlanta: 355 (#24 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 344 (#5 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sioux City: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Washington in 2014-2018: 345 (#118 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Washington: 391 (#22 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#26. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from El Paso in 2014-2018: 361 (#26 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to El Paso: 112 (#66 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Charles Henry // Flickr

#25. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 398 (#6 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Amarillo: 142 (#51 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Pixabay

#24. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 415 (#39 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sacramento: 43 (#131 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#23. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Riverside in 2014-2018: 415 (#57 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Riverside: 560 (#9 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 416 (#3 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita Falls: 120 (#60 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 427 (#67 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Diego: 397 (#21 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 447 (#10 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Little Rock: 69 (#95 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 493 (#15 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 107 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 523 (#38 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Louis: 430 (#16 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Austin in 2014-2018: 547 (#30 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Austin: 465 (#14 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from New York in 2014-2018: 580 (#114 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to New York: 472 (#13 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#15. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 583 (#46 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Francisco: 231 (#32 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#14. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 675 (#5 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Fayetteville: 239 (#30 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Pixabay

#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 723 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to San Antonio: 524 (#11 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Denver in 2014-2018: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Denver: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 748 (#75 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Chicago: 311 (#27 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#10. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 781 (#19 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Kansas City: 425 (#17 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Phoenix: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 876 (#60 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles: 830 (#6 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#7. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 885 (#2 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Fort Smith: 406 (#20 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Enid, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Enid in 2014-2018: 895 (#1 most common destination from Enid)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Enid: 475 (#12 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#5. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita in 2014-2018: 1,070 (#2 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita: 663 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#17 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Houston: 1,579 (#3 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#3. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Lawton in 2014-2018: 1,797 (#1 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawton: 1,340 (#4 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Dallas in 2014-2018: 4,711 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Dallas: 3,246 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#1. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 5,633 (#1 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Tulsa: 3,905 (#1 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 1,728 to Oklahoma City
